TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it will be donating $50,000 through the CIBC Foundation Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Morocco following the recent earthquake.

"Morocco is in need of support following the devastating earthquake that has affected so many," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "CIBC is joining in supporting relief efforts, and our thoughts are with everyone at this very difficult time."

This donation will be used to enable immediate and ongoing relief efforts for affected communities, and other critical humanitarian needs to the people of Morocco. Those interested in offering their support can make a donation to CIBC Foundation Morocco Earthquake Relief Fund.

