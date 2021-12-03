TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it has earned the highest overall score in Canada among the banks evaluated in the 2021 The Forrester Digital Experience Review™: Canadian Mobile Banking Apps, Q4 2021 report.

The report analyzed and evaluated Canadian mobile banking apps based on more than 60 criteria, with CIBC earning solid marks in functionality and user experience. According to the report, the CIBC Mobile Banking® App led in in two key categories of functionality: self-service features and assisted-service features, citing examples such as Virtual Assistant for mobile.

Forrester also recognized CIBC's app for user experience of its mobile banking app, specifically its support for universal search, credit score monitoring, valuable alerts, and two-way messaging, while delivering "easy-to-understand language throughout and clear labels for its navigation."

"We continue to lead the way in delivering a robust mobile banking experience for our clients by evolving our app to offer an innovative, feature-rich, and radically simple user experience to help them realize their ambitions," said David Attard, Senior Vice-President, Digital Banking and Enablement, CIBC. "We believe this valued recognition from Forrester Research is the result of a collective effort across our bank to provide clients with further opportunities to bank with us remotely or from the comfort of their homes."

This is the seventh time in eight years that CIBC has been recognized by Forrester as earning or being tied for the top spot in Canada among banks evaluated, last earning the highest overall score in the 2019 report .

