CIBC donates US$150,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC is donating US$150,000 to support humanitarian relief in areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian with a focus on the Northern Bahamas. The funds, which include a donation through CIBC First Caribbean's ComTrust Foundation, will be distributed through the Red Cross.

"We stand with all communities impacted by the devastating hurricane in the Bahamas and surrounding areas," said Colette Delaney, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC FirstCaribbean. "We are committed to helping our clients, team members and communities recover and rebuild."

In the Northern Bahamas, CIBC FirstCaribbean will also be extending special banking assistance to affected clients to aid in their recovery efforts, added Ms. Delaney.

Canadians wishing to support relief efforts, can donate to the Hurricane Dorian Appeal. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide relief and recovery activities in response to the disaster.

SOURCE CIBC

