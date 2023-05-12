CIBC donates $60,000 to support communities affected by the Alberta wildfires

TORONTO, May 12, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it will be donating $50,000 through the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund to support those affected by the Alberta wildfires. Funds raised through the fund will support organizations that provide immediate and long-term relief and recovery. The bank has also made an additional $10,000 donation to the Little Red River Cree Nation whose community has been seriously impacted by this very difficult situation.

"CIBC joins our clients, our team and communities in supporting the relief efforts in Alberta as a result of the devastating wildfires. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC.

In addition, CIBC is making available financial relief, advice, and support to affected clients across Alberta including the following:

Re-amortizing mortgages to lower payments

Special payment arrangements and deferrals on loans and lines of credit

Conversion of Aventura® points into cash payment for applicable credit cards

Debt consolidation for more manageable payments

Those interested in supporting those affected by the wildfires can make a donation through the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Meredith Taylor, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-813-1740 or [email protected]