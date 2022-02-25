CIBC donates $200,000 to support urgent humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $200,000 to three organizations focused on providing immediate humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

"The people of Ukraine are in need of immediate support," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of CIBC. "Due to the urgent nature of this situation, we are joining Canadians and people from around the world in supporting ongoing efforts to help provide Ukrainians with humanitarian aid."

The donation includes:

$100,000 to the UNICEF Canada Ukraine Appeal, which is focused on providing humanitarian aid to children and families and protecting children's rights, while responding to the vulnerabilities caused by the dual crises of conflict and COVID-19.

Canadians can make a donation during this difficult time to the UNICEF Canada Ukraine Appeal, the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, and the United Nations Refugee Agency Canada.

Funds will be used to enable these organizations to provide immediate and ongoing relief efforts, shelter and safety, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical humanitarian needs to Ukrainians of all ages.

