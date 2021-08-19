TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross to assist with immediate relief efforts in Haiti, following the recent catastrophic earthquake and subsequent tropical storm that struck the country.

"The devastation caused by the recent earthquake has created an urgent need to support the people of Haiti," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "In the wake of these tragic events, we are joining our clients and team members in supporting ongoing relief efforts."

CIBC invites Canadians to support those affected by donating to the Canadian Red Cross Haiti Earthquake Appeal. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate and ongoing relief activities in response to the disaster, including long term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events.

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients.

