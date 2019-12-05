CIBC declares dividends for the Quarter Ending January 31, 2020 Français
Dec 05, 2019, 05:56 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM; NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.44 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2020 payable on January 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019.
Class A Preferred Shares
The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends per share:
For the period ending January 31, 2020 payable on January 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2019:
Series 39 - $0.232063
Series 41 - $0.234375
Series 43 - $0.225000
Series 45 - $0.275000
Series 47 - $0.281250
Series 49 - $0.325000
Series 51 - $0.321875
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, alice.dunning@cibc.com; Jason Patchett, 416-980-8691, jason.patchett@cibc.com; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, erica.belling@cibc.com
