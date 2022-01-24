CIBC Asset Management virtually closes the market
Jan 24, 2022, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - David Scandiffio, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM") (TSX: CM) and his team joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange to close the market in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary, as well as the three-year milestone of its first four exchange traded funds ("ETFs"). CAM's suite of ETFs include solutions that offer exposure to responsible investing-themed investments, such as clean energy, as well as to low-volatility dividend income strategies.
CAM provides a range of investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of October 2021.
