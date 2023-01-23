TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - David Stephenson, Director, ETF Strategy Development, CIBC Asset Management Inc., joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF (TSX: CSBI) and the CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (TSX: CUEH).

CIBC Asset Management Inc. Opens the Market Monday, January 23, 2023

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management.

CSBI and CUEH commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on January 23, 2023.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: Contacts: Kira Smylie, [email protected], 416-980-2949