TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. announced today the launch of the new CIBC Target Retirement Date Portfolios, a professionally managed suite of institutional investment portfolios designed to help Canadians save for retirement with confidence.

Each portfolio is tailored to the needs of Canadian retirement plan members over their investing journey and are managed by CIBC's experienced investment management team. The suite includes nine portfolio solutions aligned to retirement horizons in five-year increments, as well as a dedicated Retirement Income Portfolio to support members in retirement.

The suite of Target Retirement Date Portfolios includes:

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2065 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2060 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2055 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2050 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2045 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2040 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2035 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2030 Portfolio

CIBC Target Retirement Date 2025 Portfolio

CIBC Retirement Income Portfolio

"CIBC Asset Management is proud to offer a solution that supports Canadians throughout their retirement planning journey," said Doug MacDonald, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Distribution, CIBC Asset Management. "These portfolios were designed with Canadian investors in mind, leveraging innovative approaches and asset mixes that reflect local retirement and savings patterns to help plan members stay on track toward their long-term goals."

The portfolios feature a custom glide path, developed in collaboration with American Century Investments, designed to reflect Canadian retirement needs and align with RRIF requirements. The glide path emphasizes growth in the early years and gradually transitions toward greater stability as plan members approach retirement. Each portfolio combines access to both private and public markets through a mix of active and passive management, supported by a disciplined governance framework.

"Defined contribution plan sponsors want to know their members have access to solutions that are easy to understand, professionally managed and designed for the long term," said Sergio De Rango, Vice President, Institutional Business Development, CIBC Asset Management. "With the CIBC Target Retirement Date Portfolios, we're offering members a straightforward path to retirement savings that adapts to their needs at every stage of life."

More details on the new CIBC Target Retirement Date Portfolios can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/asset-management/institutional/investment-solutions/target-date.html.

Disclosures

The funds are prospectus exempt funds and are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as publicly offered investment funds offered by way of prospectus. This material does not form part of an offering document and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of a fund. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made through, and in accordance with, the terms of the subscription agreement and confidential offering memorandum of the fund (collectively, the "Offering Document"), and the constating documents of the funds.

Any information or discussion about the current characteristics of such funds or how the portfolio manager is managing the funds is not a discussion about material investment objectives or strategies, but solely a discussion of the current characteristics or manner of fulfilling the investment objectives and strategies, and is subject to change without notice.

This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, it should not be relied upon in that regard or be considered predictive of any future market performance, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. Individual circumstances and current events are critical to sound investment planning; anyone wishing to act on this material should consult with their advisor. The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Asset Management Inc.

® The CIBC logo and "CIBC Asset Management" are registered trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), used under license.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over C$268* billion in assets under administration as of September 30, 2025.

* Assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2025. This figure includes $50 billion in multi-asset and notional currency overlay mandates and $45 billion in 3rd party sub-advised assets. All figures expressed are in CAD.

