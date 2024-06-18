TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced that the CIBC KKR Global Private Equity Strategy (the Fund), managed by CAM, is now available for purchase. The Fund will provide Canadian accredited investors with the opportunity to invest in KKR Private Equity Conglomerate LLC (K‐PEC), a holding company that provides access to global private equity opportunities and is managed by global investment firm KKR.

K-PEC is an innovative, evergreen strategy that provides investors with diversification across a variety of KKR's private equity strategies including buyout, growth, global impact and core private equity. Using the breadth of KKR's global reach, K-PEC aims to curate attractive risk-adjusted private equity opportunities that can be accessed through a single vehicle.

"We are very excited to establish this strategic partnership with KKR, and to provide our clients with exclusive access to a global leader in private equity investing," said David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management. "Our strategic partnerships are designed to leverage the scale of our firm and the expertise of leading global alternative asset managers to offer exclusive access to investment capabilities and solutions to Canadian investors."

For more information on CIBC Asset Management's investment solutions, visit renaissanceinvestments.ca.

