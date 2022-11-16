TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced that the CIBC Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund, managed by CAM, is now available for investors to purchase. This solution is an actively managed emerging market debt and currency fund. This fund can complement a core bond portfolio by aiming to provide additional yield, the potential for long-term capital appreciation, as well as attractive diversification benefits which reflect the low historical correlations of emerging market debt with many traditional asset classes.

"As inflation and rising interest rates continue to impact global markets, many investors are looking to further diversify their portfolios to include a strategic allocation to emerging market debt," said David Scandiffio President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Asset Management. "The CIBC Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Fund is a valuable addition to a well-constructed portfolio. It seeks to provide investors with access to primarily sovereign fixed income securities of emerging market countries, denominated in local currency, that offer the potential for income and long-term capital appreciation."

For more information, visit www.cibc.com or view the fund's simplified prospectus here.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

