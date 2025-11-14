TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAMI) today announced changes to the portfolio management responsibilities for the CIBC Canadian Fixed Income Private Pool, effective December 15, 2025.

These changes will be assumed or reallocated to the portfolio advisor and/or portfolio sub-advisors as follows:

Fund Portfolio management responsibilities CIBC Canadian Fixed Income Private Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc. Devlin Capital Inc. Canso Investment Counsel Ltd.

With the addition of Devlin Capital Inc. as a sub-advisor, its strong fixed income expertise will be a valuable complement to the fund and will support CIBC Asset Management's commitment to delivering strong results for clients.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .



About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $268 billion in assets under administration as of September 2025.

