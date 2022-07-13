TORONTO, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM") today announced portfolio advisory changes and management fee reductions to help further modernize and simplify portfolio structures and continue to provide best-in-class solutions to clients.

Effective on or about September 1, 2022, portfolio management responsibilities for the following funds will be assumed or reallocated to the portfolio advisor and/or portfolio sub-advisors as follows:

Fund Portfolio management responsibilities Imperial International Bond Pool • Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. • PIMCO Canada Corp. • CIBC Asset Management Inc. • Ares Capital Management LLC. Renaissance Global Bond Private Pool • Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. • PIMCO Canada Corp. • CIBC Asset Management Inc. Imperial Global Equity Income Pool • CIBC Asset Management Inc. • Capital International, Inc., an affiliate of Capital Group • Mackenzie Financial Corporation Renaissance Global Health Care Fund • CIBC Asset Management Inc.

In addition, effective on September 1, 2022 the annual management fees for Class A and Class F units of the Renaissance Global Health Care Fund will be reduced as outlined below.

Fund Class Annual Management Fee Current New Renaissance Global Health Care Fund A 2.50 % 2.10 % F 1.50 % 1.10 %

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]