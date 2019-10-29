CIBC Asset Management appoints sub-advisor for CIBC U.S. Small Companies Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced that Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has been appointed portfolio sub-advisor for the CIBC U.S. Small Companies Fund. This change will take effect on or about December 2, 2019.

With US$29.5 billion in assets under management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick manages investment portfolios and provides advice to institutional and individual investors around the world. It offers a broad range of investment solutions – including small cap (domestic, international, and emerging markets), small-mid cap, mid cap, large cap, all cap and global yield strategies. Kayne Anderson Rudnick is based in Los Angeles.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .

About CIBC Asset Management Inc.

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $140 billion in assets under administration as of September 2019.

For further information: trish.tervit@cibc.com | 416-813-9119

