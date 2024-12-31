TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the revised final 2024 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions.

These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, and do not include cash distributions for December 2024. The annual capital gains distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the CIBC ETF or ETF Series. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Unitholders of record as of December 31, 2024 will receive the 2024 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported in 2025.

Details of the per-unit final annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Final annual

capital gain per

unit 2024 ($) CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX 0.0090 CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX 0.1080 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX 0.102 CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX 0.0280 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC CBOE 1.3020 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX 0.0110

CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("CIBC PWA") is the index provider for the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (the "Index") and is an affiliate of CIBC Asset Management Inc. However, CIBC PWA does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF (the "CIBC Clean Energy ETF") and further makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Clean Energy ETF. CIBC PWA does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance with regard to the results of using the Index on which the CIBC Clean Energy ETF is based or the index prices at any time or in any other respect, and will not be liable with respect to the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The CIBC ETF prospectus contains more details on the limited relationship of CIBC PWA and CIBC Asset Management Inc. related to the CIBC Clean Energy ETF.



About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of November 2024.

