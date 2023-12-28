TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the revised December 2023 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on December 29, 2023, will receive cash distributions payable on January 4, 2024. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX 0.04 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX 0.031 CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX 0.052 CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX 0.18 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX 0.084 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUEH TSX 4.182 CIBC International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CIEH TSX 2.578 CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX 0.185 CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF CEMI TSX 0.465 CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF CCLN NEO 0.000 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC NEO 0.042 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO 0.035 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI NEO 0.060 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX 0.071 CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX 0.059 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX 0.138 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX 0.099 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX 0.259 ETF Series





CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCNS TSX 0.047 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CCRE TSX 0.051 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series CPLS TSX 0.051 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series CSCP NEO 0.046 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSCB NEO 0.288 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series CSBA NEO 0.271 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series CSBG NEO 0.247 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund – ETF Series CSCE NEO 0.428 CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund – ETF Series CSGE NEO 0.096



CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of CIBC Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of CIBC Mutual Funds are managed by CIBC. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("CIBC PWA") is the index provider for the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (the "Index") and is an affiliate of CIBC Asset Management Inc. However, CIBC PWA does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF and further makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF. CIBC PWA does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance with regard to the results of using the Index on which the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF is based or the index prices at any time or in any other respect, and will not be liable with respect to the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The CIBC ETF prospectus contains more details on the limited relationship of CIBC PWA and CIBC Asset Management Inc. related to the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF.

