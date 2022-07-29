TORONTO, July 29, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc.(CAMI), as manager of the CIBC Exchange Traded Funds, announced today the final net asset value (NAV) and net proceeds for CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CMCE) and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CMUE) (common units) and (TSX: CMUE.F) (hedged units). Collectively, the "CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs".

As announced on May 16, 2022, the CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at CAMI's request as of market close on July 26, 2022, and will be terminated as of the close of business today, July 29, 2022.

Effective today, the net proceeds of each of the CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs will be distributed to the CIBC Strategic Beta ETFs unitholders on a pro-rata basis as detailed in the table below.

The final NAV per unit consists of the following:

CIBC ETF Ticker symbols Income per unit ($) Capital per unit ($) Final NAV per unit ($) CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF CMCE $0.0000 $22.0187 $22.0187 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (Common units) CMUE $0.0000 $25.4201 $25.4201 CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (Hedged units) CMUE.F $0.0000 $25.2747 $25.2747

