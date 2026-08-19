CIBC recognized with 2026 IDC CIO Awards Canada win for AI-powered advisor tool

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC announced today it has been recognized in the IDC's 2026 CIO Awards Canada for CIBC AdvisorAssist, the bank's proprietary AI-enabled tool designed to enhance client conversations while supporting regulatory efficiency.

"This recognition reflects CIBC's culture of innovation and focus on building practical AI solutions that make a meaningful difference for our team and clients," said Jaime Tatis, Executive Vice-President and Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer, CIBC. "CIBC AdvisorAssist was developed to help our advisors spend less time on administrative work and more time focused on advice and deepening client relationships."

Launched in 2026, CIBC AdvisorAssist leverages generative AI to automatically capture and summarize detailed notes during client meetings and streamline follow-up documentation. The tool enables advisors to reduce time spent on administrative charting tasks by up to 50 per cent, helping them dedicate more time to client engagement.

CIO Awards Canada recognizes Canadian organizations and IT leaders driving measurable business value through technology. The awards honour organizations using IT to create competitive advantage, streamline operations, accelerate growth, or strengthen customer relationships.

This award further underscores CIBC's leadership in AI and digital innovation, following two 2026 awards from The Digital Banker for Best Gen-AI Initiative and Best Digital Transformation Program.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-362-3458