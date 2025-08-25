News provided byCIBC Asset Management Inc.
Aug 25, 2025, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2025 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.
Unitholders of record on August 29, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on September 4, 2025. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
CIBC ETF
Ticker
Exchange
Cash
CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF
CALB
TSX
$0.040
CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF (USD)*
CUSD.U
TSX
$0.19
CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF
CCAD
TSX
$0.125
CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
CACB
TSX
$0.075
CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF
CAFR
TSX
$0.056
CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CFLX
TSX
$0.076
CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCNS
TSX
$0.059
CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCRE
TSX
$0.061
CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool
CPLS
TSX
$0.072
CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF
CCBI
TSX
$0.05
CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
CSBI
TSX
$0.051
CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CGBI
TSX
$0.041
CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
CSCP
CBOE
$0.064
CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLC
CBOE
$0.069
CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLU
CBOE
$0.032
CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLI
CBOE
$0.056
CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series
CTBA
CBOE
$0.035
CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series
CTBB
CBOE
$0.032
CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series
CTBC
CBOE
$0.040
CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series
CTBD
CBOE
$0.040
CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series
CTBE
CBOE
$0.051
CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series
CTBF
CBOE
$0.043
CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series (USD)*
CTUC.U
CBOE
$0.02
CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series (USD)*
CTUD.U
CBOE
$0.027
CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series (USD)*
CTUE.U
CBOE
$0.031
CIBC Income Advantage Fund ETF
CCLO
CBOE
$0.085
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CUSD.U, CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U
CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.
Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar Canada 1-5 Year Core Bond Index and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html
CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of July 2025.
For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]
