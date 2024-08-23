TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2024 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on August 30, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on September 5, 2024. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.076 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.072 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.081 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF CCNS TSX $0.058 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF CCRE TSX $0.061 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool CPLS TSX $0.065 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.045 CIBC Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF CSBI TSX $0.046 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.037 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund CSCP NEO $0.060 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLC NEO $0.063 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLU NEO $0.037 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF CQLI NEO $0.079 CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series CTBA CBOE $0.022 CIBC 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series CTBB CBOE $0.021 CIBC 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series CTBC CBOE $0.030 CIBC 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series CTBD CBOE $0.034 CIBC 2029 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series CTBE CBOE $0.049 CIBC 2030 Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series CTBF CBOE $0.039 CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series (USD)* CTUC.U CBOE $0.021 CIBC 2026 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series (USD)* CTUD.U CBOE $0.026 CIBC 2027 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund — ETF Series (USD)* CTUE.U CBOE $0.032

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for CTUC.U, CTUD.U, and CTUE.U

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar Canada 1-5 Year Core Bond Index and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of July 2024.

