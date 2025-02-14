TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management (CAM) today announced a number of changes to its mutual fund line-up, including portfolio management changes, management fee reductions, and fund name changes.

Portfolio management changes

Effective on or about March 14, 2025, portfolio management responsibilities for the following funds will be assumed or reallocated to the portfolio sub-advisor as follows:

Fund Portfolio management responsibilities CIBC Emerging Markets Fund Mackenzie Financial Corporation Renaissance Emerging Markets Fund Mackenzie Financial Corporation CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Private Pool Mackenzie Financial Corporation Imperial Emerging Economies Pool Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Effective on or about April 15, 2025, portfolio management responsibilities for the following funds will be assumed or reallocated to the portfolio advisor and/or portfolio sub-advisor(s) as follows:

Fund Portfolio management responsibilities Renaissance Global Bond Fund CIBC Asset Management Inc. CIBC Global Bond Private Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc. PIMCO Canada Corp. Imperial International Bond Pool CIBC Asset Management Inc. PIMCO Canada Corp.

Management fee reductions

Effective on or about March 14, 2025, the management fees for the following funds will be reduced as indicated below.

Fund Class Management fee Current New CIBC Emerging Markets Fund A 2.25 % 1.75 % F 1.25 % 0.75 % CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Private Pool C 2.05 % 1.90 % I 1.05 % 0.90 %

Effective on or about April 15, 2025, the management fees for the following funds will be reduced as indicated below.

Fund Class Management fee Current New Renaissance Global Bond Fund A 1.25 % 1.00 % F 0.75 % 0.50 % Premium* 1.25 % 1.00 % F-Premium* 0.75 % 0.50 % CIBC Global Bond Private Pool Premium** 0.95 % 0.90 % Premium T4** 0.95 % 0.90 % Premium T6** 0.95 % 0.90 % C 1.00 % 0.95 % F-Premium** 0.45 % 0.40 % F-Premium T4** 0.45 % 0.40 % F-Premium T6** 0.45 % 0.40 % N-Premium** 0.45 % 0.40 % N-Premium T4** 0.45 % 0.40 % N-Premium T6** 0.45 % 0.40 % I 0.50 % 0.45 %

*Closed to new purchases; **includes all associated U.S. dollar purchase options

Fund name changes

Effective on or about May 1, 2025, the following funds will be renamed as described below.

Current fund name New fund name Renaissance Global Science & Technology Fund Renaissance Global Innovation Fund CIBC Global Technology Fund CIBC Technology Innovation Fund

These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to provide best-in-class value and investment management services to our clients and help further modernize our line-up.

