CIBC Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2025.

Third quarter highlights



Q3/25 Q3/24 Q2/25 YoY Variance QoQ

Variance Revenue $7,254 million $6,604 million $7,022 million +10 % +3 % Reported Net Income $2,096 million $1,795 million $2,007 million +17 % +4 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $2,104 million $1,895 million $2,016 million +11 % +4 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $3,289 million $2,939 million $3,214 million +12 % +2 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $2.15 $1.82 $2.04 +18 % +5 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $2.16 $1.93 $2.05 +12 % +5 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (2) 14.2 % 13.2 % 13.8 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 14.2 % 14.0 % 13.9 % Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (2)(3) 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.54 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (excluding trading) (2)(3) 1.94 % 1.84 % 1.88 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 13.4 % 13.3 % 13.4 %



Results for the third quarter of 2025 were affected by the following item of note resulting in a negative impact of $0.01 per share:

$11 million ( $8 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Our CET1 ratio(4) was 13.4% at July 31, 2025, compared with 13.4% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4) and liquidity coverage ratio(4) at July 31, 2025 were 4.3% and 127%, respectively.

"In the third quarter of 2025, we delivered strong financial performance by continuing to execute on our client-focused strategy, delivering further momentum, high-quality diversified earnings and top-tier returns for our shareholders," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In a dynamic environment, our proactive and disciplined approach to managing our business, robust capital position, and balance sheet strength continue to serve us well. Across our connected team, we are leveraging our strategic investments, including in our people, platforms, technology and artificial intelligence to deliver for our clients and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Core business performance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking(5) reported net income of $812 million for the third quarter, up $119 million or 17% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $1,551 million, up $241 million from the third quarter a year ago, as higher revenue was partially offset by higher adjusted(1) non-interest expenses. The higher revenue was mainly driven by a higher net interest margin and volume growth. Adjusted(1) non-interest expenses were higher mainly due to higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives and employee-related compensation.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management(5) reported net income of $598 million for the third quarter, up $97 million or 19% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $844 million, up $114 million from the third quarter a year ago, as higher revenue was partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Commercial banking revenue was higher compared to the prior year due to volume growth and favourable margins. In wealth management, the increase in revenue was due to higher fee-based revenue from higher average assets under administration (AUA) and assets under management (AUM) balances as a result of market appreciation, higher net interest margin, and higher commission revenue from increased client activity. Expenses increased primarily due to higher performance-based compensation, higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives, and higher employee-related compensation.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 3 to 7; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 8. (2) Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (3) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (4) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (5) Certain prior period information has been restated for changes made to our business segments. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management(1) reported net income of $254 million (US$186 million) for the third quarter, up $38 million (US$27 million or 17%) from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were $344 million (US$252 million), up $23 million (US$17 million or 7%) from the third quarter a year ago, as revenue growth was higher than growth in adjusted(2) non-interest expenses. In commercial banking, higher revenue was primarily due to higher volumes. Higher revenue in wealth management was primarily due to higher net interest margin and fee-based revenue from higher average AUM balances due to market appreciation. Adjusted(2) non-interest expenses increased mainly due to higher performance-based and employee-related compensation.

Capital Markets(1) reported net income of $540 million for the third quarter, up $251 million or 87% from the third quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses and a higher provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were up $221 million or 39% from the third quarter a year ago due to higher revenue from our global markets and corporate and investment banking businesses. Global markets revenue was up driven by higher financing revenue and higher fixed income trading revenue. Corporate and investment banking revenue was up driven by higher underwriting and advisory activity and higher corporate banking revenue. Expenses were up due to higher performance-based and employee-related compensation, and higher spending on technology and other strategic initiatives.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $559 million, up $76 million from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was comparable with the same quarter last year. An unfavourable change in our economic outlook was partially offset by favourable credit migration in the current quarter. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up due to higher provisions in Canadian Personal and Business Banking, and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

Key highlights across our bank in the third quarter of 2025 included:

CIBC deployed its in-house Generative AI platform, CIBC AI, enterprise-wide to help drive further productivity across the organization and enable team members to deliver on the bank's client-focused strategy.

CIBC won the 2025 Digital CX Award for Best Use of AI for Customer Experience from The Digital Banker, recognizing the bank's innovative AI-powered voice assistant.

CIBC received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for both online and mobile banking among Canada's Big 5 banks by J.D. Power and was named a 2025 Forrester Customer-Obsessed Enterprise award winner, the only retail bank in North America to receive this award.

Big 5 banks by J.D. Power and was named a 2025 Forrester Customer-Obsessed Enterprise award winner, the only retail bank in to receive this award. CIBC launched the no annual fee CIBC Adapta™ Mastercard® that automatically adapts to clients' spending practices which supports our strategic priorities of gaining share in the credit card space, delivering seamless client experiences and best-in-class advice.

CIBC announced the launch of a new dedicated Business Banking program tailored for skilled trades professionals. This initiative builds on the success of CIBC's first-of-its-kind skilled trades Personal Banking program. Together, these initiatives are designed to enhance support for a sector that is crucial to the Canadian economy.

CIBC Capital Markets was recognized as Global Capital's 2024 Most Impressive Supranational, Sovereign and Agency House for the Canadian market.

Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

CIBC was announced as national partner and Official Banking Partner of Special Olympics Team Canada. This partnership will help ensure Special Olympics Team Canada athletes receive essential training, health and mental preparation, and the dedicated coaching and support they need to achieve their ambitions.

The CIBC Foundation and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation announced a transformative $2 million partnership to launch the TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by the CIBC Foundation. With each foundation contributing $1 million , this multi-year partnership will support up to 500 young changemakers from the Black community, helping them accelerate their ambitions and impact across the globe.

partnership to launch the TELUS Momentum Student Bursary, powered by the CIBC Foundation. With each foundation contributing , this multi-year partnership will support up to 500 young changemakers from the Black community, helping them accelerate their ambitions and impact across the globe. Team CIBC raised $1.32 million dollars for the 29th annual Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, exceeding its goal. This year the event raised $3 .75 million for children with cancer and marked CIBC's 19th year as title partner of the Tour, with the bank having now raised over $14.36 million since 2006 for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation.

for the 29th annual Tour CIBC Charles-Bruneau, exceeding its goal. This year the event raised .75 million for children with cancer and marked CIBC's 19th year as title partner of the Tour, with the bank having now raised over since 2006 for the Charles-Bruneau Foundation. CIBC donated $150,000 to provide support to those affected by the wildfires and evacuation efforts across impacted areas.

(1) Certain prior period information has been restated for changes made to our business segments. For additional information, see the "External reporting changes" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines as described below. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (International Financial Reporting Standards), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.







Canadian U.S.











Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial











Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended July 31, 2025 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 3,061 $ 1,723 $ 790 $ 1,506 $ 174 $ 7,254

$ 576

Provision for credit losses

444

21

17

76

1

559



14

Non-interest expenses

1,517

879

450

721

409

3,976



327

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,100

823

323

709

(236)

2,719



235

Income taxes

288

225

69

169

(128)

623



49

Net income (loss)

812

598

254

540

(108)

2,096



186



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

2

2



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

812

598

254

540

(110)

2,094



186

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 2.15







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (7) $ - $ (4) $ - $ - $ (11)

$ (3)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(7)

-

(4)

-

-

(11)



(3)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

7

-

4

-

-

11



3

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

1

-

-

3



1

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2

-

1

-

-

3



1

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 5 $ - $ 3 $ - $ - $ 8

$ 2

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (2)



















$ 0.01







Operating results – adjusted (3)































Total revenue – adjusted (4) $ 3,061 $ 1,723 $ 790 $ 1,506 $ 174 $ 7,254

$ 576

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

444

21

17

76

1

559



14

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,510

879

446

721

409

3,965



324

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

1,107

823

327

709

(236)

2,730



238

Income taxes – adjusted

290

225

70

169

(128)

626



50

Net income (loss) – adjusted

817

598

257

540

(108)

2,104



188



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

2

2



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

817

598

257

540

(110)

2,102



188

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 2.16











































(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Includes the impact of rounding differences between diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS. (3) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (4) CIBC total results excludes a TEB adjustment of nil for the quarter ended July 31, 2025 (April 30, 2025: nil; July 31, 2024:

excludes a reversal of a TEB adjustment of $123 million) and nil for the nine months ended July 31, 2025 (July 31, 2024: excludes a TEB adjustment of $16 million). (5) Certain prior period information has been restated for changes made to our business segments. For additional information, see the

"External reporting changes" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (6) This item of note reports the impact on consolidated income tax expense had a Federal tax proposal related to the denial of Canadian dividends been substantively

enacted at that time. The corresponding impact on revenue reported on a TEB in Capital Markets and Corporate and Other is also included in this item of note

with no impact on the consolidated item of note.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.







Canadian U.S.











Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial











Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2025 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,859 $ 1,640 $ 769 $ 1,545 $ 209 $ 7,022

$ 541

Provision for credit losses

389

54

123

34

5

605



86

Non-interest expenses

1,478

833

441

719

348

3,819



310

Income (loss) before income taxes

992

753

205

792

(144)

2,598



145

Income taxes

258

204

32

226

(129)

591



23

Net income (loss)

734

549

173

566

(15)

2,007



122



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

9

9



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

734

549

173

566

(24)

1,998



122

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 2.04







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (6) $ - $ (5) $ - $ - $ (11)

$ (3)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(6)

-

(5)

-

-

(11)



(3)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

6

-

5

-

-

11



3

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

1

-

1

-

-

2



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

1

-

1

-

-

2



-

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 5 $ - $ 4 $ - $ - $ 9

$ 3

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (2)



















$ 0.01







Operating results – adjusted (3)































Total revenue – adjusted (4) $ 2,859 $ 1,640 $ 769 $ 1,545 $ 209 $ 7,022

$ 541

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

389

54

123

34

5

605



86

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,472

833

436

719

348

3,808



307

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

998

753

210

792

(144)

2,609



148

Income taxes – adjusted

259

204

33

226

(129)

593



23

Net income (loss) – adjusted

739

549

177

566

(15)

2,016



125



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

9

9



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

739

549

177

566

(24)

2,007



125

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 2.05











































See previous page for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.







Canadian U.S.











Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial











Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended July 31, 2024 (5) Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,775 $ 1,523 $ 731 $ 1,092 $ 483 $ 6,604

$ 534

Provision for credit losses

342

42

47

41

11

483



33

Non-interest expenses

1,472

793

420

651

346

3,682



307

Income before income taxes

961

688

264

400

126

2,439



194

Income taxes

268

187

48

111

30

644



35

Net income

693

501

216

289

96

1,795



159



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

9

9



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

693

501

216

289

87

1,786



159

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.82







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Adjustments related to the denial of dividends received deduction for Canadian banks (6) $ - $ - $ - $ 123 $ (123) $ -

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

-

-

-

123

(123)

-



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(7)

-

(8)

-

-

(15)



(6)



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

(2)

-

-

(2)



(2)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(7)

-

(10)

-

-

(17)



(8)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

7

-

10

123

(123)

17



8

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

2

-

-

4



2



Adjustments related to the denial of dividends received deduction for Canadian banks (6)

-

-

-

35

(123)

(88)



-



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

1

-

-

1



1

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2

-

3

35

(123)

(83)



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 5 $ - $ 7 $ 88 $ - $ 100

$ 5

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (2)



















$ 0.11







Operating results – adjusted (3)































Total revenue – adjusted (4) $ 2,775 $ 1,523 $ 731 $ 1,215 $ 360 $ 6,604

$ 534

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

342

42

47

41

11

483



33

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,465

793

410

651

346

3,665



299

Income before income taxes – adjusted

968

688

274

523

3

2,456



202

Income taxes – adjusted

270

187

51

146

(93)

561



38

Net income – adjusted

698

501

223

377

96

1,895



164



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

9

9



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

698

501

223

377

87

1,886



164

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.93











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.







Canadian U.S.











Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial











Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the nine months ended July 31, 2025 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 8,843 $ 5,066 $ 2,406 $ 4,625 $ 617 $ 21,557

$ 1,709

Provision for credit losses

1,261

114

208

131

23

1,737



148

Non-interest expenses

4,455

2,565

1,361

2,145

1,147

11,673



966

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,127

2,387

837

2,349

(553)

8,147



595

Income taxes

816

649

154

624

(370)

1,873



109

Net income (loss)

2,311

1,738

683

1,725

(183)

6,274



486



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

19

19



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

2,311

1,738

683

1,725

(202)

6,255



486

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 6.37







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (20) $ - $ (14) $ - $ - $ (34)

$ (10)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(20)

-

(14)

-

-

(34)



(10)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

20

-

14

-

-

34



10

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

5

-

4

-

-

9



3

Impact of items of note on income taxes

5

-

4

-

-

9



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 15 $ - $ 10 $ - $ - $ 25

$ 7

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (2)



















$ 0.03







Operating results – adjusted (3)































Total revenue – adjusted (4) $ 8,843 $ 5,066 $ 2,406 $ 4,625 $ 617 $ 21,557

$ 1,709

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

1,261

114

208

131

23

1,737



148

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

4,435

2,565

1,347

2,145

1,147

11,639



956

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

3,147

2,387

851

2,349

(553)

8,181



605

Income taxes – adjusted

821

649

158

624

(370)

1,882



112

Net income (loss) – adjusted

2,326

1,738

693

1,725

(183)

6,299



493



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

19

19



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

2,326

1,738

693

1,725

(202)

6,280



493

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 6.40











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.







Canadian U.S.











Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial











Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the nine months ended July 31, 2024 (5) Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 8,100 $ 4,416 $ 2,087 $ 3,645 $ 741 $ 18,989

$ 1,536

Provision for credit losses

953

99

477

53

-

1,582



351

Non-interest expenses

4,243

2,243

1,303

1,827

1,032

10,648



959

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,904

2,074

307

1,765

(291)

6,759



226

Income taxes

791

562

7

482

(355)

1,487



5

Net income

2,113

1,512

300

1,283

64

5,272



221



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

31

31



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

2,113

1,512

300

1,283

33

5,241



221

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 5.38







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Adjustments related to the denial of dividends received deduction for Canadian banks (6) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

-

-

-

-

-

-



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(20)

-

(24)

-

-

(44)



(18)



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

(106)

-

-

(106)



(79)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(20)

-

(130)

-

-

(150)



(97)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

20

-

130

-

-

150



97

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

6

-

6

-

-

12



5



Adjustments related to the denial of dividends received deduction for Canadian banks (6)

-

-

-

-

-

-



-



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

27

-

-

27



20

Impact of items of note on income taxes

6

-

33

-

-

39



25

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 14 $ - $ 97 $ - $ - $ 111

$ 72

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (2)



















$ 0.12







Operating results – adjusted (3)































Total revenue – adjusted (4) $ 8,100 $ 4,416 $ 2,087 $ 3,645 $ 741 $ 18,989

$ 1,536

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

953

99

477

53

-

1,582



351

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

4,223

2,243

1,173

1,827

1,032

10,498



862

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

2,924

2,074

437

1,765

(291)

6,909



323

Income taxes – adjusted

797

562

40

482

(355)

1,526



30

Net income – adjusted

2,127

1,512

397

1,283

64

5,383



293



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

31

31



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

2,127

1,512

397

1,283

33

5,352



293

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 5.50











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.



































U.S.











Canadian U.S.











Commercial









Canadian Commercial Commercial











Banking









Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth









and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

2025 Net income (loss) $ 812 $ 598 $ 254 $ 540 $ (108) $ 2,096

$ 186

Jul. 31 Add: provision for credit losses

444

21

17

76

1

559



14



Add: income taxes

288

225

69

169

(128)

623



49





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,544

844

340

785

(235)

3,278



249





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

7

-

4

-

-

11



3





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,551 $ 844 $ 344 $ 785 $ (235) $ 3,289

$ 252

2025 Net income (loss) $ 734 $ 549 $ 173 $ 566 $ (15) $ 2,007

$ 122

Apr. 30 Add: provision for credit losses

389

54

123

34

5

605



86



Add: income taxes

258

204

32

226

(129)

591



23





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,381

807

328

826

(139)

3,203



231





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

6

-

5

-

-

11



3





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,387 $ 807 $ 333 $ 826 $ (139) $ 3,214

$ 234

2024 Net income $ 693 $ 501 $ 216 $ 289 $ 96 $ 1,795

$ 159

Jul. 31 (4) Add: provision for credit losses

342

42

47

41

11

483



33



Add: income taxes

268

187

48

111

30

644



35





Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1)

1,303

730

311

441

137

2,922



227





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

7

-

10

123

(123)

17



8





Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (3) $ 1,310 $ 730 $ 321 $ 564 $ 14 $ 2,939

$ 235









































$ millions, for the nine months ended































2025 Net income (loss) $ 2,311 $ 1,738 $ 683 $ 1,725 $ (183) $ 6,274

$ 486

Jul. 31 Add: provision for credit losses

1,261

114

208

131

23

1,737



148



Add: income taxes

816

649

154

624

(370)

1,873



109





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

4,388

2,501

1,045

2,480

(530)

9,884



743





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

20

-

14

-

-

34



10





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 4,408 $ 2,501 $ 1,059 $ 2,480 $ (530) $ 9,918

$ 753

2024 Net income $ 2,113 $ 1,512 $ 300 $ 1,283 $ 64 $ 5,272

$ 221

Jul. 31 (4) Add: provision for credit losses

953

99

477

53

-

1,582



351



Add: income taxes

791

562

7

482

(355)

1,487



5





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

3,857

2,173

784

1,818

(291)

8,341



577





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

20

-

130

-

-

150



97





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 3,877 $ 2,173 $ 914 $ 1,818 $ (291) $ 8,491

$ 674











(1) Non-GAAP measure.

(2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results.

(3) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures.

(4) Certain prior period information has been restated for changes made to our business segments.For additional information, see the

"External reporting changes" section of our Report to Shareholders for the third quarter of 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.



The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued. CIBC's controls and procedures support the ability of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CIBC to certify CIBC's third quarter financial report and controls and procedures. CIBC's CEO and CFO will voluntarily provide to the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission a certification relating to CIBC's third quarter financial information, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and will provide the same certification to the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted.

