CIBC Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2024.

Second quarter highlights



Q2/24 Q2/23 (1) Q1/24 YoY Variance QoQ

Variance Revenue $6,164 million $5,704 million $6,221 million +8 % -1 % Reported Net Income $1,749 million $1,689 million $1,728 million +4 % +1 % Adjusted Net Income (2) $1,718 million $1,628 million $1,770 million +6 % -3 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (2) $2,690 million $2,477 million $2,862 million +9 % -6 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $1.79 $1.76 $1.77 +2 % +1 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) $1.75 $1.70 $1.81 +3 % -3 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 13.7 % 14.5 % 13.5 %

Adjusted ROE (2) 13.4 % 13.9 % 13.8 % Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets (3)(4) 1.46 % 1.54 % 1.43 %

Net interest margin on average interest-earnings assets

(excluding trading) (3)(4) 1.72 % 1.65 % 1.72 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (5) 13.1 % 11.9 % 13.0 %



"In the second quarter, the steady execution of our client-focused strategy across our well-diversified North American platform continued to deliver solid results and create value for our stakeholders," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team's ability to attract and deepen client relationships across our bank, including in high growth segments and markets is supporting our momentum. Combined with expense discipline, our robust capital position and disciplined risk management, as well as our ongoing strategic investments, we remain well positioned to navigate the current operating environment and position our bank for the future."

Results for the second quarter of 2024 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a positive impact of $0.04 per share:

$13 million ( $10 million after-tax) charge related to the special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on U.S. depository institutions, which impacted CIBC Bank USA (U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management);

( after-tax) charge related to the special assessment imposed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) on U.S. depository institutions, which impacted CIBC Bank (U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management); $51 million recovery to income tax that will be eliminated by the substantive enactment of a Federal tax proposal to deny the dividends received deduction for banks (6) ( $71 million tax equivalent basis (TEB) revenue and tax expense in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services with offsets in Corporate and Other; $51 million tax recovery in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services); and

recovery to income tax that will be eliminated by the substantive enactment of a Federal tax proposal to deny the dividends received deduction for banks ( tax equivalent basis (TEB) revenue and tax expense in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services with offsets in Corporate and Other; tax recovery in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services); and $14 million ( $10 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Our CET1 ratio(5) was 13.1% at April 30, 2024, compared with 13.0% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(5) and liquidity coverage ratio(5) at April 30, 2024 were 4.3% and 129%, respectively.

Core business performance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $649 million for the second quarter, up $11 million or 2% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue driven by higher net interest margin, volume growth and the impact of an additional day in the current quarter, partially offset by a higher provision for credit losses and higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were $1,163 million, up $149 million from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenue was partially offset by higher adjusted(2) non-interest expenses mainly due to higher spending on strategic initiatives, and higher employee-related and performance-based compensation.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $456 million for the second quarter, up $4 million or 1% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses. The increase in revenue was due to higher fee-based revenue from market appreciation and higher commission revenue from increased client activity in wealth management. Commercial banking revenue was lower compared to the prior year due to lower deposit margins, partially offset by the impact of an additional day in the current quarter. The lower non-interest income experienced in commercial banking was a result of the reduction in the issuance of Bankers' Acceptances ahead of the expected cessation of Canadian Dollar Offered Rate (CDOR) and was largely offset by higher net interest income from a corresponding increase in loans. Expenses increased primarily due to higher performance-based compensation. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(2) were $664 million, up $1 million from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenue in wealth management was largely offset by lower revenue in commercial banking.

(1) Certain comparative amounts have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 in the first quarter of 2024. For additional information, see Note 1 to the interim consolidated financial statements of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (2) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, including the quantitative reconciliations of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted non-interest expenses and adjusted net income on pages 3 to 7; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 8. (3) Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (4) Average balances are calculated as a weighted average of daily closing balances. (5) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. The Basel III reforms related to market risk and credit valuation adjustments were implemented as of November 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (6) This item of note reports the impact on consolidated income tax expense that will be subject to an adjustment to our reported results in the third quarter of 2024 because the Federal tax proposal to deny the dividends received deduction for banks was substantively enacted on May 28, 2024. The corresponding impact on TEB in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services and Corporate and Other is also included in this item of note with no impact on the consolidated item of note.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $93 million (US$69 million) for the second quarter, up $38 million (US$29 million or 73%) from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to a lower provision for credit losses and higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $291 million (US$215 million), down $21 million (US$14 million) from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenue was more than offset by higher expenses. Higher non-interest income was primarily due to market appreciation. Non-interest expenses increased mainly due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher performance-based and employee-related compensation.

Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services reported net income of $560 million for the second quarter, up $63 million or 13% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue from our global markets, investment banking and direct financial services businesses, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Expenses were up due to higher spending on strategic initiatives and higher performance-based and employee-related compensation. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up $13 million or 2% from the second quarter a year ago due to higher revenue, largely offset by higher expenses.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $514 million, up $76 million from the same quarter last year. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was up mainly due to a lower provision reversal in Canadian Personal and Business Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up mainly due to higher provisions in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Canadian Personal and Business Banking, partially offset by lower provisions in Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines as described below. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (International Financial Reporting Standards), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking





Personal Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2024 Banking Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,476 $ 1,384 $ 666 $ 1,488 $ 150 $ 6,164

$ 489

Provision for credit losses

270

37

186

16

5

514



136

Non-interest expenses

1,319

720

396

706

360

3,501



290

Income (loss) before income taxes

887

627

84

766

(215)

2,149



63

Income taxes

238

171

(9)

206

(206)

400



(6)

Net income (loss)

649

456

93

560

(9)

1,749



69



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

10

10



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

649

456

93

560

(19)

1,739



69

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.79







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Recovery to income tax that will be eliminated with the

substantive enactment of a Federal proposal to deny the

dividends received deductions for banks (2) $ - $ - $ - $ (71) $ 71 $ -

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

-

-

-

(71)

71

-



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(6)

-

(8)

-

-

(14)



(6)



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

(13)

-

-

(13)



(10)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(6)

-

(21)

-

-

(27)



(16)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

6

-

21

(71)

71

27



16

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

2

-

-

4



2



Recovery to income tax that will be eliminated with the substantive

enactment of a Federal proposal to deny the dividends received

deduction for banks (2)

-

-

-

(20)

71

51



-



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

3

-

-

3



2

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2

-

5

(20)

71

58



4

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 4 $ - $ 16 $ (51) $ - $ (31)

$ 12

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (3)



















$ (0.04)







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 2,476 $ 1,384 $ 666 $ 1,417 $ 221 $ 6,164

$ 489

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

270

37

186

16

5

514



136

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,313

720

375

706

360

3,474



274

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

893

627

105

695

(144)

2,176



79

Income taxes – adjusted

240

171

(4)

186

(135)

458



(2)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

653

456

109

509

(9)

1,718



81



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

10

10



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

653

456

109

509

(19)

1,708



81

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.75









(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) This item of note reports the impact on consolidated income tax expense that will be subject to an adjustment to our reported results in the third quarter of 2024 because the Federal tax proposal to deny the dividends received deduction for banks was substantively enacted on May 28, 2024. The corresponding impact on TEB in Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services and Corporate and Other is also included in this item of note with no impact on the consolidated item of note. (3) Includes the impact of rounding differences between diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS. (4) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (5) CIBC total results excludes a TEB adjustment of $71 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 (January 31, 2024: $68 million; April 30, 2023: $64 million) and $139 million for the six months ended April 30, 2024 (April 30, 2023: $126 million). (6) Certain comparative amounts have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 in the first quarter of 2024. For additional information, see Note 1 to the interim consolidated financial statements of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. (7) Relates to the net legal provisions recognized in the first and second quarters of 2023. (8) The income tax charge is comprised of $510 million for the present value of the estimated amount of the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) tax of $555 million, and a charge of $35 million related to the fiscal 2022 impact of the 1.5% increase in the tax rate applied to taxable income of certain bank and insurance entities in excess of $100 million for periods after April 2022. The discount of $45 million on the CRD tax accretes over the four-year payment period from initial recognition.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.









Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial





Canadian

Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking





Personal

Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth





and Business

and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended January 31, 2024 Banking

Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported

































Total revenue $ 2,497

$ 1,374 $ 681 $ 1,561 $ 108 $ 6,221

$ 507

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

329



20

244

8

(16)

585



182

Non-interest expenses

1,280



669

478

712

326

3,465



356

Income (loss) before income taxes

888



685

(41)

841

(202)

2,171



(31)

Income taxes

238



187

(32)

229

(179)

443



(24)

Net income (loss)

650



498

(9)

612

(23)

1,728



(7)



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-



-

-

-

12

12



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

650



498

(9)

612

(35)

1,716



(7)

Diluted EPS ($)





















$ 1.77







Impact of items of note (1)

































Revenue



































Recovery to income tax that will be eliminated with the substantive

enactment of a Federal proposal to deny the dividends received

deduction for banks (2) $ -

$ - $ - $ (52) $ 52 $ -

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

-



-

-

(52)

52

-



-

Non-interest expenses



































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(7)



-

(8)

-

-

(15)



(6)



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-



-

(91)

-

-

(91)



(67)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(7)



-

(99)

-

-

(106)



(73)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

7



-

99

(52)

52

106



73

Income taxes



































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2



-

2

-

-

4



1



Recovery to income tax that will be eliminated with the substantive

enactment of a Federal proposal to deny the dividends received

deduction for banks (2)

-



-

-

(15)

52

37



-



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-



-

23

-

-

23



17

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2



-

25

(15)

52

64



18

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 5

$ - $ 74 $ (37) $ - $ 42

$ 55

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (3)





















$ 0.04







Operating results – adjusted (4)

































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 2,497

$ 1,374 $ 681 $ 1,509 $ 160 $ 6,221

$ 507

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

329



20

244

8

(16)

585



182

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,273



669

379

712

326

3,359



283

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

895



685

58

789

(150)

2,277



42

Income taxes – adjusted

240



187

(7)

214

(127)

507



(6)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

655



498

65

575

(23)

1,770



48



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-



-

-

-

12

12



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

655



498

65

575

(35)

1,758



48

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)





















$ 1.81













































See previous page for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.









Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial





Canadian

Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking





Personal

Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth





and Business

and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2023 Banking (6) Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported

































Total revenue $ 2,282

$ 1,336 $ 648 $ 1,362 $ 76 $ 5,704

$ 477

Provision for credit losses

123



46

248

19

2

438



183

Non-interest expenses

1,274



673

354

664

175

3,140



261

Income (loss) before income taxes

885



617

46

679

(101)

2,126



33

Income taxes

247



165

(9)

182

(148)

437



(7)

Net income

638



452

55

497

47

1,689



40



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-



-

-

-

11

11



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

638



452

55

497

36

1,678



40

Diluted EPS ($)





















$ 1.76







Impact of items of note (1)

































Non-interest expenses



































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (6)

$ - $ (18) $ - $ (3) $ (27)

$ (13)



Decrease in legal provisions

-



-

-

-

114

114



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(6)



-

(18)

-

111

87



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

6



-

18

-

(111)

(87)



13

Income taxes



































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-



-

5

-

1

6



3



Decrease in legal provisions

-



-

-

-

(32)

(32)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

-



-

5

-

(31)

(26)



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 6

$ - $ 13 $ - $ (80) $ (61)

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (3)





















$ (0.06)







Operating results – adjusted (4)

































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 2,282

$ 1,336 $ 648 $ 1,362 $ 76 $ 5,704

$ 477

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

123



46

248

19

2

438



183

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,268



673

336

664

286

3,227



248

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

891



617

64

679

(212)

2,039



46

Income taxes – adjusted

247



165

(4)

182

(179)

411



(4)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

644



452

68

497

(33)

1,628



50



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-



-

-

-

11

11



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

644



452

68

497

(44)

1,617



50

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)





















$ 1.70













































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking





Personal Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the six months ended April 30, 2024 Banking Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 4,973 $ 2,758 $ 1,347 $ 3,049 $ 258 $ 12,385

$ 996

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

599

57

430

24

(11)

1,099



318

Non-interest expenses

2,599

1,389

874

1,418

686

6,966



646

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,775

1,312

43

1,607

(417)

4,320



32

Income taxes

476

358

(41)

435

(385)

843



(30)

Net income (loss)

1,299

954

84

1,172

(32)

3,477



62



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

22

22



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,299

954

84

1,172

(54)

3,455



62

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 3.55







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Recovery to income tax that will be eliminated with the substantive

enactment of a Federal proposal to deny the dividends received

deduction for banks (2) $ - $ - $ - $ (123) $ 123 $ -

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

-

-

-

(123)

123

-



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(13)

-

(16)

-

-

(29)



(12)



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

(104)

-

-

(104)



(77)

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(13)

-

(120)

-

-

(133)



(89)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

13

-

120

(123)

123

133



89

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

4

-

4

-

-

8



3



Recovery to income tax that will be eliminated with the substantive

enactment of a Federal proposal to deny the dividends received

deduction for banks (2)

-

-

-

(35)

123

88



-



Charge related to the special assessment imposed by the FDIC

-

-

26

-

-

26



19

Impact of items of note on income taxes

4

-

30

(35)

123

122



22

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 9 $ - $ 90 $ (88) $ - $ 11

$ 67

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (3)



















$ 0.02







Operating results – adjusted (4)































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 4,973 $ 2,758 $ 1,347 $ 2,926 $ 381 $ 12,385

$ 996

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

599

57

430

24

(11)

1,099



318

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

2,586

1,389

754

1,418

686

6,833



557

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

1,788

1,312

163

1,484

(294)

4,453



121

Income taxes – adjusted

480

358

(11)

400

(262)

965



(8)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,308

954

174

1,084

(32)

3,488



129



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

22

22



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,308

954

174

1,084

(54)

3,466



129

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 3.57











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.































U.S.









Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial





Canadian

Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking





Personal

Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth





and Business

and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the six months ended April 30, 2023 Banking (6) Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported

































Total revenue $ 4,544

$ 2,687 $ 1,354 $ 2,843 $ 205 $ 11,633

$ 1,003

Provision for credit losses

281



92

346

9

5

733



256

Non-interest expenses

2,564



1,338

734

1,314

1,652

7,602



544

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,699



1,257

274

1,520

(1,452)

3,298



203

Income taxes

471



336

18

411

(60)

1,176



13

Net income (loss)

1,228



921

256

1,109

(1,392)

2,122



190



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-



-

-

-

20

20



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,228



921

256

1,109

(1,412)

2,102



190

Diluted EPS ($)





















$ 2.16







Impact of items of note (1)

































Non-interest expenses



































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (13)

$ - $ (34) $ - $ (6) $ (53)

$ (25)



Increase in legal provisions (7)

-



-

-

-

(1,055)

(1,055)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(13)



-

(34)

-

(1,061)

(1,108)



(25)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

13



-

34

-

1,061

1,108



25

Income taxes



































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2



-

9

-

1

12



6



Increase in legal provisions (7)

-



-

-

-

293

293



-



Income tax charge related to the 2022 Canadian Federal budget (8)

-



-

-

-

(545)

(545)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2



-

9

-

(251)

(240)



6

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 11

$ - $ 25 $ - $ 1,312 $ 1,348

$ 19

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (3)





















$ 1.48







Operating results – adjusted (4)

































Total revenue – adjusted (5) $ 4,544

$ 2,687 $ 1,354 $ 2,843 $ 205 $ 11,633

$ 1,003

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

281



92

346

9

5

733



256

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

2,551



1,338

700

1,314

591

6,494



519

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

1,712



1,257

308

1,520

(391)

4,406



228

Income taxes – adjusted

473



336

27

411

(311)

936



19

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,239



921

281

1,109

(80)

3,470



209



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-



-

-

-

20

20



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,239



921

281

1,109

(100)

3,450



209

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)





















$ 3.64













































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.



































U.S.











Canadian U.S. Capital









Commercial









Canadian Commercial Commercial Markets









Banking









Personal Banking Banking and Direct









and Wealth









and Business and Wealth and Wealth Financial Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Services and Other Total

(US$ millions)

2024 Net income (loss) $ 649 $ 456 $ 93 $ 560 $ (9) $ 1,749

$ 69

Apr. 30 Add: provision for credit losses

270

37

186

16

5

514



136



Add: income taxes

238

171

(9)

206

(206)

400



(6)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,157

664

270

782

(210)

2,663



199





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

6

-

21

(71)

71

27



16





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,163 $ 664 $ 291 $ 711 $ (139) $ 2,690

$ 215

2024 Net income (loss) $ 650 $ 498 $ (9) $ 612 $ (23) $ 1,728

$ (7)

Jan. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

329

20

244

8

(16)

585



182



Add: income taxes

238

187

(32)

229

(179)

443



(24)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,217

705

203

849

(218)

2,756



151





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

7

-

99

(52)

52

106



73





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,224 $ 705 $ 302 $ 797 $ (166) $ 2,862

$ 224

2023 Net income $ 638 $ 452 $ 55 $ 497 $ 47 $ 1,689

$ 40

Apr. 30(4) Add: provision for credit losses

123

46

248

19

2

438



183



Add: income taxes

247

165

(9)

182

(148)

437



(7)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,008

663

294

698

(99)

2,564



216





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

6

-

18

-

(111)

(87)



13





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,014 $ 663 $ 312 $ 698 $ (210) $ 2,477

$ 229









































$ millions, for the six months ended































2024 Net income (loss) $ 1,299 $ 954 $ 84 $ 1,172 $ (32) $ 3,477

$ 62

Apr. 30 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

599

57

430

24

(11)

1,099



318



Add: income taxes

476

358

(41)

435

(385)

843



(30)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

2,374

1,369

473

1,631

(428)

5,419



350





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

13

-

120

(123)

123

133



89





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 2,387 $ 1,369 $ 593 $ 1,508 $ (305) $ 5,552

$ 439

2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,228 $ 921 $ 256 $ 1,109 $ (1,392) $ 2,122

$ 190

Apr. 30(4) Add: provision for credit losses

281

92

346

9

5

733



256



Add: income taxes

471

336

18

411

(60)

1,176



13





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,980

1,349

620

1,529

(1,447)

4,031



459





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

13

-

34

-

1,061

1,108



25





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,993 $ 1,349 $ 654 $ 1,529 $ (386) $ 5,139

$ 484













(1) Non-GAAP measure.

(2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results.

(3) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures.

(4) Certain comparative amounts have been restated to reflect the adoption of IFRS 17 in the first quarter of 2024. For additional information, see Note 1 to the interim consolidated financial statements

of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.



Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter:

CIBC and the University of Waterloo announced that CIBC has committed $500,000 to improve access to education for Black undergraduate students. The CIBC Inclusion Award for Black Students is open to students entering their first year of a full-time degree program, with preference being given to students enrolled in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) program.

announced that CIBC has committed to improve access to education for Black undergraduate students. The CIBC Inclusion Award for Black Students is open to students entering their first year of a full-time degree program, with preference being given to students enrolled in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) program. CIBC invested $300,000 to continue proudly sponsoring HackerGal as their Lead Partner for Inclusion and Community Engagement in support of their mission to inspire Canadian girls and gender-diverse learners to code, create and become the technology leaders of tomorrow by ensuring they have the education, community and confidence to succeed in STEM.

to continue proudly sponsoring HackerGal as their Lead Partner for Inclusion and Community Engagement in support of their mission to inspire Canadian girls and gender-diverse learners to code, create and become the technology leaders of tomorrow by ensuring they have the education, community and confidence to succeed in STEM. CIBC Foundation and AlloProf announced the CIBC Foundation's donation of $100,000 to support the development and dissemination of professional services and digital academic support resources, making them available free of charge to all Quebec students and their parents.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued. CIBC's controls and procedures support the ability of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CIBC to certify CIBC's second quarter financial report and controls and procedures. CIBC's CEO and CFO will voluntarily provide to the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission a certification relating to CIBC's second quarter financial information, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and will provide the same certification to the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted.

A NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in other reports to shareholders, and in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our operations, business lines, financial condition, risk management, priorities, targets and sustainability commitments (including with respect to net-zero emissions and our environmental, social and governance (ESG) related activities), ongoing objectives, strategies, the regulatory environment in which we operate and outlook for calendar year 2024 and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "target", "predict", "commit", "ambition", "goal", "strive", "project", "objective" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "would" and "could". By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Given the continuing impact of high inflation, rising interest rates, ongoing adverse developments in the U.S. banking sector which adds pressure on liquidity and funding conditions for the financial industry, the impact of hybrid work arrangements and higher interest rates on the U.S. real estate sector, potential recession and the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East on the global economy, financial markets, and our business, results of operations, reputation and financial condition, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with our assumptions as compared to prior periods. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, affect our operations, performance and results, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. These factors include: inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; geopolitical risk, including from the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, the occurrence, continuance or intensification of public health emergencies, such as the impact of post-pandemic hybrid work arrangements, and any related government policies and actions; credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, conduct and legal, regulatory and environmental risk; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Common Reporting Standard, and regulatory reforms in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's global standards for capital and liquidity reform, and those relating to bank recapitalization legislation and the payments system in Canada; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines and reporting instructions, and interest rate and liquidity regulatory guidance; exposure to, and the resolution of, significant litigation or regulatory matters, our ability to successfully appeal adverse outcomes of such matters and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to such matters; the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations; changes in our estimates of reserves and allowances; changes in tax laws; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions and developments, including changes relating to economic or trade matters; the possible effect on our business of international conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, and terrorism; natural disasters, disruptions to public infrastructure and other catastrophic events; reliance on third parties to provide components of our business infrastructure; potential disruptions to our information technology systems and services; increasing cyber security risks which may include theft or disclosure of assets, unauthorized access to sensitive information, or operational disruption; social media risk; losses incurred as a result of internal or external fraud; anti-money laundering; the accuracy and completeness of information provided to us concerning clients and counterparties; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates; intensifying competition from established competitors and new entrants in the financial services industry including through internet and mobile banking; technological change including the use of data and artificial intelligence in our business; global capital market activity; changes in monetary and economic policy; general business and economic conditions worldwide, as well as in Canada, the U.S. and other countries where we have operations, including increasing Canadian household debt levels and global credit risks; climate change and other ESG related risks including our ability to implement various sustainability-related initiatives internally and with our clients under expected time frames and our ability to scale our sustainable finance products and services; our success in developing and introducing new products and services, expanding existing distribution channels, developing new distribution channels and realizing increased revenue from these channels; changes in client spending and saving habits; our ability to attract and retain key employees and executives; our ability to successfully execute our strategies and complete and integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; the risk that expected benefits of an acquisition, merger or divestiture will not be realized within the expected time frame or at all; and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Additional information about these factors can be found in the "Management of risk" section of our 2023 Annual Report, as updated by our quarterly reports. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders and financial analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this news release or in other communications except as required by law.

Conference Call/Webcast

The conference call will be held at 7:30 a.m. (ET) and is available in English (416-340-2217, or toll-free 1-800-806-5484, passcode 1073773#) and French (514-392-1587, or toll-free 1-800-898-3989, passcode 5601311#). Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentations, CIBC executives will be available to answer questions.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in English and French at www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

Details of CIBC's fiscal 2024 second quarter results, as well as a presentation to investors, will be available in English and French at www.cibc.com, Investor Relations section, prior to the conference call/webcast. We are not incorporating information contained on the website in this news release.

A telephone replay will be available in English (905-694-9451 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 8797228#) and French (514-861-2272 or 1-800-408-3053, passcode 6432963#) until 11:59 p.m. (ET) June 13, 2024. The audio webcast will be archived at www.cibc.com/ca/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Investor Relations: Financial analysts, portfolio managers and other investors requiring financial information may contact: Geoff Weiss, Senior Vice-President, 416-980-5093, [email protected]; Media Enquiries: Financial, business and trade media may contact: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]; Tom Wallis, 416-980-4048, [email protected]