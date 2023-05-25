CIBC Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2023.

Second quarter highlights



Q2/23 Q2/22 Q1/23 YoY Variance QoQ

Variance Revenue $5,702 million $5,376 million $5,927 million +6 % -4 % Reported Net Income $1,688 million $1,523 million $432 million +11 % +291 % Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,627 million $1,652 million $1,841 million -2 % -12 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings (1) $2,475 million $2,343 million $2,660 million +6 % -7 % Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) (2) $1.76 $1.62 $0.39 +9 % +351 % Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)(2) $1.70 $1.77 $1.94 -4 % -12 % Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (3) 14.5 % 14.0 % 3.1 %

Adjusted ROE (1) 13.9 % 15.2 % 15.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (4) 11.9 % 11.7 % 11.6 %



"We continued to execute on our client-focused strategy, delivering solid financial results in the second quarter by leveraging the investments we've made in high-touch, high-growth markets and furthering our strengths in talent and technology," said Victor G. Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "In a more fluid economic environment we remain well capitalized and our well-diversified business provides resilience, as we live our purpose of helping make ambitions real in the second half of the fiscal year."

Results for the second quarter of 2023 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a positive impact of $0.06 per share:

$114 million ( $82 million after-tax) decrease in legal provisions (Corporate and Other); and

( after-tax) decrease in legal provisions (Corporate and Other); and $27 million ( $21 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Our CET1 ratio(4) was 11.9% at April 30, 2023, compared with 11.6% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(4) and liquidity coverage ratio(4) at April 30, 2023 were 4.2% and 124%, respectively.

CIBC announced an increase in its quarterly common share dividend from $0.85 per share to $0.87 per share for the quarter ending July 31, 2023.

Core business performance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $637 million for the second quarter, up $141 million or 28% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $1,012 million, up $50 million from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenues primarily driven by higher net interest margin and volume growth were partially offset by higher expenses. Expenses were higher mainly due to employee-related costs.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $452 million for the second quarter, down $28 million or 6% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to a provision for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a provision reversal in the prior year quarter, and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $663 million, up $15 million from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to volume growth, higher net interest income from improved deposit margins, and higher fees in commercial banking. Expenses increased primarily driven by the timing of expenditures, partially offset by lower performance-based compensation.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $55 million (US$40 million) for the second quarter, down $125 million (US$102 million or 72%) from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to a higher provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expenses, partially offset by higher revenue and the impact of foreign currency translation. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $312 million (US$229 million), up $24 million (US$1 million) from the second quarter a year ago, due to higher revenue, primarily driven by volume growth and higher net interest margin, and the impact of foreign currency translation, partially offset by lower asset management fees and higher employee-related costs.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section, which section is incorporated by reference herein, including the quantitative reconciliations therein of reported GAAP measures to: adjusted net income on pages 3 to 7; and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on page 8. (2) CIBC completed a two-for-one share split of CIBC common shares effective at the close of business on May 13, 2022. All per common share amounts in this news release reflect the Share Split. (3) Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Glossary" section of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. (4) Our capital ratios are calculated pursuant to the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institution's (OSFI's) Capital Adequacy Requirements (CAR) Guideline and the leverage ratio is calculated pursuant to OSFI's Leverage Requirements Guideline, all of which are based on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) standards. The April 30, 2023 results reflect the impacts from the implementation of Basel III reforms that became effective as of February 1, 2023. For additional information, see the "Capital management" and "Liquidity risk" sections of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Capital Markets reported net income of $497 million for the second quarter, down $43 million or 8% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher non-interest expenses and a provision for credit losses in the current quarter compared with a provision reversal in the prior year quarter, partially offset by higher revenue. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were down $26 million or 4% from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenue from our direct financial services business, corporate banking, and advisory, was offset by lower underwriting activity, lower global markets revenue and higher expenses. Expenses were up due to higher employee-related costs.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $438 million, up $135 million from the same quarter last year due to an increase in the provision for credit losses on impaired loans, partially offset by a decrease in the provision for credit losses on performing loans. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was down due to a favourable change in our forward-looking indicators pertaining to the unsecured retail portfolios in Canadian Personal and Business Banking, partially offset by an unfavourable change in our economic outlook and unfavourable credit migration in U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was up mainly due to higher net impairments across Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management.

(1) This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information and a reconciliation of reported results to adjusted results, where applicable, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines as described below. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (International Financial Reporting Standards), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP ratios include an adjusted measure as one or more of their components. Non-GAAP ratios include adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted operating leverage, adjusted dividend payout ratio, adjusted return on common shareholders' equity and adjusted effective tax rate.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





































U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2023 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,280 $ 1,336 $ 648 $ 1,362 $ 76 $ 5,702

$ 477

Provision for credit losses

123

46

248

19

2

438



183

Non-interest expenses

1,274

673

354

664

175

3,140



261

Income (loss) before income taxes

883

617

46

679

(101)

2,124



33

Income taxes

246

165

(9)

182

(148)

436



(7)

Net income

637

452

55

497

47

1,688



40



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

11

11



-



Net income attributable to equity shareholders

637

452

55

497

36

1,677



40

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.76







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (6) $ - $ (18) $ - $ (3) $ (27)

$ (13)



Decrease in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

114

114



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(6)

-

(18)

-

111

87



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

6

-

18

-

(111)

(87)



13

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

5

-

1

6



3



Decrease in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(32)

(32)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

-

-

5

-

(31)

(26)



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 6 $ - $ 13 $ - $ (80) $ (61)

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ (0.06)







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,280 $ 1,336 $ 648 $ 1,362 $ 76 $ 5,702

$ 477

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

123

46

248

19

2

438



183

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,268

673

336

664

286

3,227



248

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

889

617

64

679

(212)

2,037



46

Income taxes – adjusted

246

165

(4)

182

(179)

410



(4)

Net income (loss) – adjusted

643

452

68

497

(33)

1,627



50



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

11

11



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

643

452

68

497

(44)

1,616



50

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.70











































(1) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results. (2) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures. (3) CIBC total results excludes a TEB adjustment of $64 million (2023: $62 million; 2022: $53 million) and $126 million for the six months ended 2023 (2022: $112 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio

and adjusted operating leverage are calculated on a TEB. (4) The income tax charge is comprised of $510 million for the present value of the estimated amount of the Canada Recovery Dividend (CRD) tax of $555 million, and a charge of $35 million related to

the fiscal 2022 impact of the 1.5% increase in the tax rate applied to taxable income of certain bank and insurance entities in excess of $100 million for periods after April 2022. The discount of $45

million on the CRD tax will accrete over the remaining four-year payment period. (5) On April 7, 2022, CIBC shareholders approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6,

2022 (Record Date) received one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date. All common share numbers and per common share amounts have

been adjusted to reflect the Share Split as if it was retroactively applied to the beginning of 2022. (6) Acquisition and integration costs are comprised of incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling

franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery, communication costs and client welcome bonuses. Purchase accounting adjustments include the

accretion of the acquisition date fair value discount on the acquired Canadian Costco credit card receivables. Provision for credit losses for performing loans associated with the acquisition of the

Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, shown as an item of note in the second quarter of 2022 included the stage 1 ECL allowance established immediately after the acquisition date and the impact of

the migration of stage 1 accounts to stage 2 during the second quarter of 2022.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended January 31, 2023 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,260 $ 1,351 $ 706 $ 1,481 $ 129 $ 5,927

$ 526

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

158

46

98

(10)

3

295



73

Non-interest expenses

1,290

665

380

650

1,477

4,462



283

Income (loss) before income taxes

812

640

228

841

(1,351)

1,170



170

Income taxes

223

171

27

229

88

738



20

Net income (loss)

589

469

201

612

(1,439)

432



150



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

9

9



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

589

469

201

612

(1,448)

423



150

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 0.39







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (7) $ - $ (16) $ - $ (3) $ (26)

$ (12)



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(1,169)

(1,169)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(7)

-

(16)

-

(1,172)

(1,195)



(12)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

7

-

16

-

1,172

1,195



12

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

4

-

-

6



3



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

325

325



-



Income tax charge related to the 2022 Canadian Federal budget (4)

-

-

-

-

(545)

(545)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2

-

4

-

(220)

(214)



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 5 $ - $ 12 $ - $ 1,392 $ 1,409

$ 9

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.55







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,260 $ 1,351 $ 706 $ 1,481 $ 129 $ 5,927

$ 526

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

158

46

98

(10)

3

295



73

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,283

665

364

650

305

3,267



271

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

819

640

244

841

(179)

2,365



182

Income taxes – adjusted

225

171

31

229

(132)

524



23

Net income (loss) – adjusted

594

469

213

612

(47)

1,841



159



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

9

9



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

594

469

213

612

(56)

1,832



159

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.94











































See previous page for footnote references.



The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended April 30, 2022 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 2,143 $ 1,303 $ 591 $ 1,316 $ 23 $ 5,376

$ 467

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

273

(4)

55

(14)

(7)

303



43

Non-interest expenses

1,197

655

320

592

350

3,114



253

Income (loss) before income taxes

673

652

216

738

(320)

1,959



171

Income taxes

177

172

36

198

(147)

436



29

Net income (loss)

496

480

180

540

(173)

1,523



142



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

5

5



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

496

480

180

540

(178)

1,518



142

Diluted EPS ($) (5)



















$ 1.62







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6) $ (4) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (4)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(4)

-

-

-

-

(4)



-

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6)

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Impact of items of note on provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(4)

-

(17)

-

(3)

(24)



(14)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6)

(16)

-

-

-

-

(16)



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(20)

-

(17)

-

(48)

(85)



(14)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

110

-

17

-

48

175



14

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

5

-

-

5



4



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6)

29

-

-

-

-

29



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

12

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

29

-

5

-

12

46



4

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 81 $ - $ 12 $ - $ 36 $ 129

$ 10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (5)



















$ 0.15







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 2,139 $ 1,303 $ 591 $ 1,316 $ 23 $ 5,372

$ 467

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

179

(4)

55

(14)

(7)

209



43

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

1,177

655

303

592

302

3,029



239

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

783

652

233

738

(272)

2,134



185

Income taxes – adjusted

206

172

41

198

(135)

482



33

Net income (loss) – adjusted

577

480

192

540

(137)

1,652



152



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

5

5



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

577

480

192

540

(142)

1,647



152

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (5)



















$ 1.77











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the six months ended April 30, 2023 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 4,540 $ 2,687 $ 1,354 $ 2,843 $ 205 $ 11,629

$ 1,003

Provision for credit losses

281

92

346

9

5

733



256

Non-interest expenses

2,564

1,338

734

1,314

1,652

7,602



544

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,695

1,257

274

1,520

(1,452)

3,294



203

Income taxes

469

336

18

411

(60)

1,174



13

Net income (loss)

1,226

921

256

1,109

(1,392)

2,120



190



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

20

20



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,226

921

256

1,109

(1,412)

2,100



190

Diluted EPS ($)



















$ 2.15







Impact of items of note (1)































Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ (13) $ - $ (34) $ - $ (6) $ (53)

$ (25)



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(1,055)

(1,055)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(13)

-

(34)

-

(1,061)

(1,108)



(25)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

13

-

34

-

1,061

1,108



25

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

2

-

9

-

1

12



6



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

293

293



-



Income tax charge related to the 2022 Canadian Federal budget (4)

-

-

-

-

(545)

(545)



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

2

-

9

-

(251)

(240)



6

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 11 $ - $ 25 $ - $ 1,312 $ 1,348

$ 19

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)



















$ 1.48







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 4,540 $ 2,687 $ 1,354 $ 2,843 $ 205 $ 11,629

$ 1,003

Provision for credit losses – adjusted

281

92

346

9

5

733



256

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

2,551

1,338

700

1,314

591

6,494



519

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

1,708

1,257

308

1,520

(391)

4,402



228

Income taxes – adjusted

471

336

27

411

(311)

934



19

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,237

921

281

1,109

(80)

3,468



209



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

20

20



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,237

921

281

1,109

(100)

3,448



209

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)



















$ 3.63











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.





























U.S.







Canadian U.S.













Commercial





Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking





Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth





and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the six months ended April 30, 2022 Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported































Total revenue $ 4,326 $ 2,600 $ 1,200 $ 2,620 $ 128 $ 10,874

$ 946

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

371

(8)

83

(52)

(16)

378



65

Non-interest expenses

2,349

1,328

638

1,188

634

6,137



503

Income (loss) before income taxes

1,606

1,280

479

1,484

(490)

4,359



378

Income taxes

423

338

73

401

(268)

967



58

Net income (loss)

1,183

942

406

1,083

(222)

3,392



320



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

-

10

10



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders

1,183

942

406

1,083

(232)

3,382



320

Diluted EPS ($) (5)



















$ 3.64







Impact of items of note (1)































Revenue

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6) $ (4) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (4)

$ -

Impact of items of note on revenue

(4)

-

-

-

-

(4)



-

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

































Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6)

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Impact of items of note on provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(94)

-

-

-

-

(94)



-

Non-interest expenses

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

(4)

-

(34)

-

(6)

(44)



(27)



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6)

(29)

-

-

-

-

(29)



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

(45)

(45)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(33)

-

(34)

-

(51)

(118)



(27)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

123

-

34

-

51

208



27

Income taxes

































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

-

-

9

-

1

10



7



Acquisition and integration-related costs as well as purchase accounting adjustments and provision for credit losses for performing loans (6)

32

-

-

-

-

32



-



Increase in legal provisions

-

-

-

-

12

12



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes

32

-

9

-

13

54



7

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income $ 91 $ - $ 25 $ - $ 38 $ 154

$ 20

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (5)



















$ 0.17







Operating results – adjusted (2)































Total revenue – adjusted (3) $ 4,322 $ 2,600 $ 1,200 $ 2,620 $ 128 $ 10,870

$ 946

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted

277

(8)

83

(52)

(16)

284



65

Non-interest expenses – adjusted

2,316

1,328

604

1,188

583

6,019



476

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted

1,729

1,280

513

1,484

(439)

4,567



405

Income taxes – adjusted

455

338

82

401

(255)

1,021



65

Net income (loss) – adjusted

1,274

942

431

1,083

(184)

3,546



340



Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted

-

-

-

-

10

10



-



Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted

1,274

942

431

1,083

(194)

3,536



340

Adjusted diluted EPS ($) (5)



















$ 3.81











































See previous pages for footnote references.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) net income to non-GAAP (adjusted) pre-provision, pre-tax earnings on a segmented basis.



































U.S.











Canadian U.S.













Commercial









Canadian Commercial Commercial













Banking









Personal Banking Banking











and Wealth









and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC

Management

$ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total

(US$ millions)

2023 Net income $ 637 $ 452 $ 55 $ 497 $ 47 $ 1,688

$ 40

Apr. 30 Add: provision for credit losses

123

46

248

19

2

438



183



Add: income taxes

246

165

(9)

182

(148)

436



(7)





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,006

663

294

698

(99)

2,562



216





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

6

-

18

-

(111)

(87)



13





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,012 $ 663 $ 312 $ 698 $ (210) $ 2,475

$ 229

2023 Net income (loss) $ 589 $ 469 $ 201 $ 612 $ (1,439) $ 432

$ 150

Jan. 31 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

158

46

98

(10)

3

295



73



Add: income taxes

223

171

27

229

88

738



20





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

970

686

326

831

(1,348)

1,465



243





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

7

-

16

-

1,172

1,195



12





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 977 $ 686 $ 342 $ 831 $ (176) $ 2,660

$ 255

2022 Net income (loss) $ 496 $ 480 $ 180 $ 540 $ (173) $ 1,523

$ 142

Apr. 30 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

273

(4)

55

(14)

(7)

303



43



Add: income taxes

177

172

36

198

(147)

436



29





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

946

648

271

724

(327)

2,262



214





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)(4)

16

-

17

-

48

81



14





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 962 $ 648 $ 288 $ 724 $ (279) $ 2,343

$ 228









































$ millions, for the six months ended































2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,226 $ 921 $ 256 $ 1,109 $ (1,392) $ 2,120

$ 190

Apr. 30 Add: provision for credit losses

281

92

346

9

5

733



256



Add: income taxes

469

336

18

411

(60)

1,174



13





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,976

1,349

620

1,529

(1,447)

4,027



459





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)

13

-

34

-

1,061

1,108



25





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 1,989 $ 1,349 $ 654 $ 1,529 $ (386) $ 5,135

$ 484

2022 Net income (loss) $ 1,183 $ 942 $ 406 $ 1,083 $ (222) $ 3,392

$ 320

Apr. 30 Add: provision for (reversal of) credit losses

371

(8)

83

(52)

(16)

378



65



Add: income taxes

423

338

73

401

(268)

967



58





Pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (1)

1,977

1,272

562

1,432

(506)

4,737



443





Pre-tax impact of items of note (2)(4)

29

-

34

-

51

114



27





Adjusted pre-provision (reversal), pre-tax earnings (losses) (3) $ 2,006 $ 1,272 $ 596 $ 1,432 $ (455) $ 4,851

$ 470











(1) Non-GAAP measure.

(2) Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results.

(3) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures.

(4) Excludes the impact of the provision for credit losses for performing loans from the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, as the amount is included in the add back of provision for (reversal of) credit losses.



Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we believe there should be no limits to ambition. We invest our time and resources to remove barriers to ambitions and demonstrate that when we come together, positive change happens that helps our communities thrive. This quarter we:

Announced a $1.25 million gift to McGill University in support of the Sustainable Growth Initiative and its goal to contribute to a more sustainable society;

gift to in support of the Sustainable Growth Initiative and its goal to contribute to a more sustainable society; Donated $100,000 and opened the CIBC Foundation Relief Fund to support the Türkiye and Syria earthquake relief efforts; and

and opened the CIBC Foundation Relief Fund to support the Türkiye and earthquake relief efforts; and Announced financing of the 50th property under the CIBC Housing Initiative in the U.S. and will extend the program beyond its original US$10 million investment to continue its commitment to strengthening neighbourhoods through quality and affordable housing options.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued. CIBC's controls and procedures support the ability of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CIBC to certify CIBC's second quarter financial report and controls and procedures. CIBC's CEO and CFO will voluntarily provide to the United States (U.S.) Securities and Exchange Commission a certification relating to CIBC's second quarter financial information, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and will provide the same certification to the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted.

A NOTE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including in this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in other reports to shareholders, and in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our operations, business lines, financial condition, risk management, priorities, targets and sustainability commitments (including with respect to net-zero emissions and our environmental, social and governance (ESG) related activities), ongoing objectives, strategies, the regulatory environment in which we operate and outlook for calendar year 2023 and subsequent periods. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "target", "predict", "commit", "ambition", "goal", "strive", "project", "objective" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "would" and "could". By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions, and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Given the continuing impact of high inflation, rising interest rates, recent events in the U.S. banking sector which adds pressure on liquidity and funding conditions for the financial industry, the impact of hybrid work arrangements and higher interest rates on the U.S. real estate sector, potential recession and the war in Ukraine on the global economy, financial markets, and our business, results of operations, reputation and financial condition, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with our assumptions as compared to prior periods. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, affect our operations, performance and results, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. These factors include: inflationary pressures; global supply-chain disruptions; geopolitical risk, including from the war in Ukraine, the occurrence, continuance or intensification of public health emergencies, such as the impact of COVID-19, and any related government policies and actions; credit, market, liquidity, strategic, insurance, operational, reputation, conduct and legal, regulatory and environmental risk; currency value and interest rate fluctuations, including as a result of market and oil price volatility; the effectiveness and adequacy of our risk management and valuation models and processes; legislative or regulatory developments in the jurisdictions where we operate, including the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development Common Reporting Standard, and regulatory reforms in the United Kingdom and Europe, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's global standards for capital and liquidity reform, and those relating to bank recapitalization legislation and the payments system in Canada; amendments to, and interpretations of, risk-based capital guidelines and reporting instructions, and interest rate and liquidity regulatory guidance; exposure to, and the resolution of, significant litigation or regulatory matters, our ability to successfully appeal adverse outcomes of such matters and the timing, determination and recovery of amounts related to such matters; the effect of changes to accounting standards, rules and interpretations; changes in our estimates of reserves and allowances; changes in tax laws; changes to our credit ratings; political conditions and developments, including changes relating to economic or trade matters; the possible effect on our business of international conflicts, such as the war in Ukraine, and terrorism; natural disasters, disruptions to public infrastructure and other catastrophic events; reliance on third parties to provide components of our business infrastructure; potential disruptions to our information technology systems and services; increasing cyber security risks which may include theft or disclosure of assets, unauthorized access to sensitive information, or operational disruption; social media risk; losses incurred as a result of internal or external fraud; anti-money laundering; the accuracy and completeness of information provided to us concerning clients and counterparties; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to us and our affiliates or associates; intensifying competition from established competitors and new entrants in the financial services industry including through internet and mobile banking; technological change; global capital market activity; changes in monetary and economic policy; general business and economic conditions worldwide, as well as in Canada, the U.S. and other countries where we have operations, including increasing Canadian household debt levels and global credit risks; climate change and other ESG related risks; our success in developing and introducing new products and services, expanding existing distribution channels, developing new distribution channels and realizing increased revenue from these channels; changes in client spending and saving habits; our ability to attract and retain key employees and executives; our ability to successfully execute our strategies and complete and integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; the risk that expected benefits of an acquisition, merger or divestiture will not be realized within the expected time frame or at all; and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of our forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Additional information about these factors can be found in the "Management of risk" section of our 2022 Annual Report, as updated by our quarterly reports. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the views of management only as of the date hereof and are presented for the purpose of assisting our shareholders and financial analysts in understanding our financial position, objectives and priorities and anticipated financial performance as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this news release or in other communications except as required by law.

