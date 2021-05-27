TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021.

Second quarter highlights



Q2/21 Q2/20 Q1/21 YoY Variance QoQ

Variance Reported Net Income $1,651 million $392 million $1,625 million +321% +2% Adjusted Net Income (1) $1,666 million $441 million $1,640 million +278% +2% Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $3.55 $0.83 $3.55 +328% 0% Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $3.59 $0.94 $3.58 +282% 0% Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) 17.1% 4.0% 17.0%

Adjusted ROE (1) 17.3% 4.5% 17.2% Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.4% 11.3% 12.3%

"Our strong performance in the second quarter of 2021 is a result of executing on our client-focused growth strategy," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delivering results by building on the momentum we have established in our Canadian consumer franchise, further accelerating our performance in areas where we have strength, and simplifying and transforming our bank to enable reinvestment for growth."

Results for the second quarter of 2021 were affected by the following item of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.04 per share:

$20 million ( $15 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

Our Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 12.4% at April 30, 2021 compared with 12.3% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio at April 30, 2021 was 4.7%.

Core business performance

Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $603 million for the second quarter, up $440 million or 270% from the second quarter a year ago mainly due to lower provisions for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up $19 million or 2% from a year ago mainly due to robust volume growth and lower expenses, partially offset by narrower margins as a result of changes in the interest rate environment.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $399 million for the second quarter, up $193 million or 94% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower provisions for credit losses and higher revenues across all businesses, partially offset by higher expenses. Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up $61 million or 13% compared with the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher fee revenue and strong volume growth in commercial banking, while wealth management revenue benefitted from significant growth in asset balances driven by market appreciation and strong mutual fund sales, in addition to increased investment activity by clients. Higher expenses were primarily driven by revenue-based variable compensation reflecting favourable business results.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $216 million for the second quarter, up $201 million or 1340% from the second quarter a year ago. Excluding items of note, adjusted net income(1) was $229 million, up $197 million or 616% from the second quarter a year ago, due to lower provisions for credit losses and higher U.S. dollar revenue, partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange translation. In U.S. dollars, adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up US$48 million or 27% (CAD$36 million or 15%) from the second quarter a year ago due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses. Higher revenue was primarily driven by strong volume growth and higher fees, while higher expenses reflect increased performance-based compensation.

Capital Markets reported net income of $495 million for the second quarter, up $318 million or 180% from the second quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and a lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses. Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up 38% from a year ago, driven by higher revenues across trading and corporate and investment banking, partially offset by higher performance-based compensation.

Credit quality

Provision for credit losses was $32 million, down $1,380 million or 98% from the second quarter a year ago. Provision for credit losses on performing loans was down across all strategic business units (SBUs) as the same quarter last year included significant increases to reflect the unfavourable change in our economic outlook at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the current quarter included a reversal mainly resulting from an improvement in our economic outlook as well as higher transfers of performing loans to impaired mainly in Canadian Personal and Business Banking. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was also down, primarily due to lower impairments net of reversals in Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets.

(1) For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section. Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings is revenue net of non-interest expenses and is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings is revenue net of non-interest expenses adjusted for items of note and is a non-GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP measures

We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (IFRS), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted results remove items of note from reported results and are used to calculate our adjusted measures. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures.

For a more detailed discussion on our non-GAAP measures, see page 16 of the 2020 Annual Report.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results.













For the three





For the six











months ended





months ended





2021



2021



2020





2021



2020 $ millions

Apr. 30



Jan. 31



Apr. 30





Apr. 30



Apr. 30 Operating results – reported





























Total revenue $ 4,932

$ 4,963

$ 4,578



$ 9,895

$ 9,433 Provision for credit losses

32



147



1,412





179



1,673 Non-interest expenses

2,756



2,726



2,704





5,482



5,769 Income before income taxes

2,144



2,090



462





4,234



1,991 Income taxes

493



465



70





958



387 Net income

1,651



1,625



392





3,276



1,604

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

4



4



(8)





8



(1)

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,647



1,621



400





3,268



1,605 Diluted EPS ($) $ 3.55

$ 3.55

$ 0.83



$ 7.10

$ 3.46 Impact of items of note (1)





























Non-interest expenses































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2) $ (20)

$ (20)

$ (29)



$ (40)

$ (56)

Restructuring charge (3)

-



-



-





-



(339)

Goodwill impairment (4)

-



-



(28)





-



(28) Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses

(20)



(20)



(57)





(40)



(423) Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income

20



20



57





40



423

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (2)

5



5



8





10



14

Restructuring charge (3)

-



-



-





-



89 Impact of items of note on income taxes

5



5



8





10



103 Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income

15



15



49





30



320 Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($) (5) $ 0.04

$ 0.03

$ 0.11



$ 0.07

$ 0.72 Operating results – adjusted (6)





























Total revenue (7) $ 4,932

$ 4,963

$ 4,578



$ 9,895

$ 9,433 Provision for credit losses

32



147



1,412





179



1,673 Non-interest expenses

2,736



2,706



2,647





5,442



5,346 Income before income taxes

2,164



2,110



519





4,274



2,414 Income taxes

498



470



78





968



490 Net income

1,666



1,640



441





3,306



1,924

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

4



4



(8)





8



(1)

Net income attributable to equity shareholders

1,662



1,636



449





3,298



1,925 Adjusted diluted EPS ($) $ 3.59

$ 3.58

$ 0.94



$ 7.17

$ 4.18













(1) Reflects the impact of items of note on our adjusted results as compared with our reported results. (2) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is recognized in the SBU of the acquired business or Corporate and Other. A summary is provided in the table below.



































Canadian Personal and Business Banking (pre-tax) $ -

$ -

$ (2)



$ -

$ (4)

Canadian Personal and Business Banking (after-tax)

-



-



(1)





-



(3)

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (pre-tax)

(18)



(17)



(23)





(35)



(45)

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management (after-tax)

(13)



(12)



(17)





(25)



(33)

Corporate and Other (pre-tax)

(2)



(3)



(4)





(5)



(7)

Corporate and Other (after-tax)

(2)



(3)



(3)





(5)



(6)

































(3) Restructuring charge associated with ongoing efforts to transform our cost structure and simplify our bank. This charge consists primarily of employee severance and related costs and was recognized in Corporate and Other. (4) Goodwill impairment charge related to our controlling interest in CIBC FirstCaribbean recognized in Corporate and Other. (5) Includes the impact of rounding differences between diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS. (6) Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. (7) Excludes a TEB adjustment of $51 million (January 31, 2021: $54 million; April 30, 2020: $46 million) and $105 million for the six months ended April 30, 2021 (April 30, 2020: $95 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated on a TEB.

The table below provides a summary of adjusted results by SBU(1).













Canadian U.S.



















Canadian Commercial Commercial



















Personal Banking Banking



















and Business and Wealth and Wealth Capital Corporate CIBC $ millions, for the three months ended Banking Management Management Markets and Other Total 2021

Reported net income (loss) $ 603 $ 399 $ 216 $ 495 $ (62) $ 1,651 Apr. 30

After-tax impact of items of note (1)

-

-

13

-

2

15



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 603 $ 399 $ 229 $ 495 $ (60) $ 1,666 2021

Reported net income (loss) $ 652 $ 354 $ 188 $ 493 $ (62) $ 1,625 Jan. 31

After-tax impact of items of note (1)

-

-

12

-

3

15



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 652 $ 354 $ 200 $ 493 $ (59) $ 1,640 2020

Reported net income (loss) $ 163 $ 206 $ 15 $ 177 $ (169) $ 392 Apr. 30 (3)

After-tax impact of items of note (1)

1

-

17

-

31

49



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 164 $ 206 $ 32 $ 177 $ (138) $ 441

$ millions, for the six months ended























2021

Reported net income (loss) $ 1,255 $ 753 $ 404 $ 988 $ (124) $ 3,276 Apr. 30

After-tax impact of items of note (1)

-

-

25

-

5

30



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 1,255 $ 753 $ 429 $ 988 $ (119) $ 3,306 2020

Reported net income (loss) $ 738 $ 542 $ 180 $ 555 $ (411) $ 1,604 Apr. 30 (3)

After-tax impact of items of note (1)

3

-

33

-

284

320



Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 741 $ 542 $ 213 $ 555 $ (127) $ 1,924

(1) Reflects the impact of items of note described above. (2) Non-GAAP measure. (3) Certain prior period information has been revised. See the "External reporting changes" section of our Report to Shareholders for the second quarter of 2021 for additional details.

Making a difference in our communities

At CIBC, we are committed to strengthening our communities and giving back is deeply embedded in our culture. This quarter, investments in our communities included:

Announced an additional $1 million investment aimed at supporting the next generation of leaders and changemakers from the Black community, including creating a scholarship program through a partnership with the BlackNorth Initiative;

investment aimed at supporting the next generation of leaders and changemakers from the Black community, including creating a scholarship program through a partnership with the BlackNorth Initiative; Celebrated International Women's Day with a focus on shared stories of strength and resiliency by hosting a client webinar and launching our partnership with The Prosperity Project and their Canadian Household survey;

Opened applications for the second year of the CIBC Future Heroes Bursary program with the goal to help post-secondary students achieve their ambitions of pursuing a career in healthcare. 125 bursaries valued at $2,500 will be awarded to students entering their first year of an eligible healthcare undergraduate, certificate or diploma program; and

will be awarded to students entering their first year of an eligible healthcare undergraduate, certificate or diploma program; and Celebrated National Volunteer Week by doubling the reward dollars we donate when team members volunteer their time to a cause they are passionate about.

The Board of Directors of CIBC reviewed this news release prior to it being issued. CIBC's controls and procedures support the ability of the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CIBC to certify CIBC's second quarter financial report and controls and procedures. CIBC's CEO and CFO will voluntarily provide to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a certification relating to CIBC's second quarter financial information, including the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and will provide the same certification to the Canadian Securities Administrators.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

Investor Relations: Financial analysts, portfolio managers and other investors requiring financial information may contact: Geoff Weiss, SVP, 416-980-5093, [email protected]; Media Enquiries: Financial, business and trade media may contact: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]; Tom Wallis, 416-980-4048, [email protected]

