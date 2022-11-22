CIBC announces funding and exhibition space for emerging artists to help launch their careers

New C2 Create and Curate Art Program will select two artists annually to support their ambitions

and enrich Canada's art landscape

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced a new, annual, emerging artist program, C2 Create and Curate Art Program (C2 Art), designed to provide financial support and exhibition opportunities for Canadians beginning their career in the arts.

The program will support two emerging artists over a six-month period and award them with $25,000 plus $5,000 for materials while they create a body of work. The completed artwork will be exhibited for three months, in late 2023, at CIBC's new global headquarters, CIBC SQUARE.

"Artists often struggle financially and need exhibition opportunities to launch their career ambitions," said Dr. Claudette Knight, Vice-President, Workplace Design and Experience, CIBC. "Our C2 Art Program is designed to address these challenges and supports our belief that the arts are integral to building rich, vibrant and diverse communities."

Program overview:

Applications open to artists with two to eight years of experience

Two selected artists will each be awarded $25,000 CAD plus $5,000 for materials over a period of six months

CAD plus for materials over a period of six months During the six-month period, the two artists will create a series of works which will be exhibited in a solo exhibition for each artist at CIBC SQUARE

Artists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Toronto to attend an opening reception

to attend an opening reception Application due date: 11:59 am EST , January 3, 2023

CIBC invites all artists interested in submitting their artwork for selection to learn more about the program by visiting: https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/create-and-curate.html

