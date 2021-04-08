TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 16, 2021 were elected as Directors of CIBC, which brings the Board to gender parity with 50% women and 50% men.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

Nominees VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Charles J.G. Brindamour 201,765,577 99.26% 1,494,262 0.74% Nanci E. Caldwell 202,421,645 99.59% 838,194 0.41% Michelle L. Collins 202,418,273 99.59% 841,566 0.41% Patrick D. Daniel 201,112,081 98.94% 2,147,758 1.06% Luc Desjardins 196,548,604 96.70% 6,711,235 3.30% Victor G. Dodig 202,278,867 99.52% 980,972 0.48% Kevin J. Kelly 202,596,626 99.67% 663,213 0.33% Christine E. Larsen 202,467,853 99.61% 791,986 0.39% Nicholas D. Le Pan 194,577,870 95.73% 8,681,969 4.27% Mary Lou Maher 202,539,239 99.65% 720,600 0.35% Jane L. Peverett 196,818,469 96.83% 6,441,370 3.17% Katharine B. Stevenson 201,751,140 99.26% 1,508,699 0.74% Martine Turcotte 202,520,926 99.64% 738,913 0.36% Barry L. Zubrow 202,468,823 99.61% 791,016 0.39%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

