CIBC Announces Election of Directors Français
Apr 08, 2021, 14:34 ET
TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 16, 2021 were elected as Directors of CIBC, which brings the Board to gender parity with 50% women and 50% men.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:
|
Nominees
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Charles J.G. Brindamour
|
201,765,577
|
99.26%
|
1,494,262
|
0.74%
|
Nanci E. Caldwell
|
202,421,645
|
99.59%
|
838,194
|
0.41%
|
Michelle L. Collins
|
202,418,273
|
99.59%
|
841,566
|
0.41%
|
Patrick D. Daniel
|
201,112,081
|
98.94%
|
2,147,758
|
1.06%
|
Luc Desjardins
|
196,548,604
|
96.70%
|
6,711,235
|
3.30%
|
Victor G. Dodig
|
202,278,867
|
99.52%
|
980,972
|
0.48%
|
Kevin J. Kelly
|
202,596,626
|
99.67%
|
663,213
|
0.33%
|
Christine E. Larsen
|
202,467,853
|
99.61%
|
791,986
|
0.39%
|
Nicholas D. Le Pan
|
194,577,870
|
95.73%
|
8,681,969
|
4.27%
|
Mary Lou Maher
|
202,539,239
|
99.65%
|
720,600
|
0.35%
|
Jane L. Peverett
|
196,818,469
|
96.83%
|
6,441,370
|
3.17%
|
Katharine B. Stevenson
|
201,751,140
|
99.26%
|
1,508,699
|
0.74%
|
Martine Turcotte
|
202,520,926
|
99.64%
|
738,913
|
0.36%
|
Barry L. Zubrow
|
202,468,823
|
99.61%
|
791,016
|
0.39%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.
SOURCE CIBC
For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]
Related Links
Organization Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a...
Also from this source
Share this article