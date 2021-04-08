CIBC Announces Election of Directors Français

News provided by

CIBC

Apr 08, 2021, 14:34 ET

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that the nominees listed in its Management Proxy Circular dated February 16, 2021 were elected as Directors of CIBC, which brings the Board to gender parity with 50% women and 50% men.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held earlier today at CIBC's Annual Meeting of Shareholders are below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 14 nominees proposed by management was elected as a Director of CIBC:

Nominees

VOTES FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

Charles J.G. Brindamour

201,765,577

99.26%

1,494,262

0.74%

Nanci E. Caldwell

202,421,645

99.59%

838,194

0.41%

Michelle L. Collins

202,418,273

99.59%

841,566

0.41%

Patrick D. Daniel

201,112,081

98.94%

2,147,758

1.06%

Luc Desjardins

196,548,604

96.70%

6,711,235

3.30%

Victor G. Dodig

202,278,867

99.52%

980,972

0.48%

Kevin J. Kelly

202,596,626

99.67%

663,213

0.33%

Christine E. Larsen

202,467,853

99.61%

791,986

0.39%

Nicholas D. Le Pan

194,577,870

95.73%

8,681,969

4.27%

Mary Lou Maher

202,539,239

99.65%

720,600

0.35%

Jane L. Peverett

196,818,469

96.83%

6,441,370

3.17%

Katharine B. Stevenson

201,751,140

99.26%

1,508,699

0.74%

Martine Turcotte

202,520,926

99.64%

738,913

0.36%

Barry L. Zubrow

202,468,823

99.61%

791,016

0.39%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/investor-relations/annual-meeting.html  and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://cibc.mediaroom.com/.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Investor Relations: Alice Dunning, 416-861-8870, [email protected]; Investor & Financial Communications: Erica Belling, 416-594-7251, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cibc.com

Organization Profile

CIBC

Related Organization(s)

CIBC - Investor Relations

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a...