TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - CIBC is pleased to announce Cindy Hill and Miguel Caba as this year's C2 Art Program recipients, a paid opportunity that empowers emerging artists to bring their creative visions to life.

Cindy Hill is a Montreal-based artist whose sculpture work uses found objects and textiles to examine the relationship between our material world and perceptions of the body.

CIBC C2 Art Program 2026 recipient Cindy Hill Image credit: Joyce Joumaa (CNW Group/CIBC) CIBC C2 Art Program 2026 recipient Miguel Caba Image credit: Hami Trinh (CNW Group/CIBC)

"I am honoured and grateful to be selected for this program," said Hill. "As an emerging artist, it's incredible to have the support of organizations like CIBC, allowing artists to keep creating work that contributes to and shapes critical conversations."



Miguel Caba is a Canadian artist based in Toronto and Boston whose practice spans painting, print, and sculpture, exploring how experiences and relationships are shaped by distance and technology.

"With the support of CIBC, I am grateful to have the opportunity to create a new body of work in Toronto," said Caba. "I'm excited to work with the team over the coming months on this exhibition and am honoured to have the chance to present this work to the public."

Each artist will produce a new body of work culminating in a solo exhibition at CIBC SQUARE in Toronto, where it will be on view to team members, clients, and the public.

"Cindy and Miguel each bring a distinct and compelling voice to the C2 Art Program, and we're privileged to play a role in their next chapter," said Andrew Greenlaw, Senior Vice-President, Brand, Community and Client Experience, CIBC. "Investing in emerging artists is one of the ways we contribute to the cultural fabric of the communities we serve."

Entering its fourth year, the C2 Art Program continues to support emerging artists in evolving their practice and career. To learn more about the C2 Art Program and past recipients, please visit: https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/create-and-curate.html.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Kira Smylie, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-980-2949 or [email protected]