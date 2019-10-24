Ciao, Canada! Eataly Toronto opens at Manulife Centre this November

The authentic Italian marketplace opens its first Canadian location

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Italian brand, Eataly, announced today that its first Canadian location in Toronto will officially open its doors on Wednesday, November 13 at 5 p.m. The expansive Italian culinary destination will be located at Bay and Bloor Street, an iconic Canadian shopping destination, and will span 50,000 sq. ft. in Toronto's newly renovated Manulife Centre.

"Toronto has an incredibly strong food culture and is home to the fourth-largest Italian population outside of Italy, making the city a natural fit for a store location," says Nicola Farinetti, CEO of Eataly North America. "We're not a food hall or only a market or a restaurant. Eataly is an experience that encourages guests to Eat, Shop and Learn authentic Italian food. We invite Canadians to taste our delicious dishes in our restaurants, learn about Italian cuisine, and shop local Canadian and Italian products – at the best value and highest quality – and to recreate the authentic Italian recipes at home. At Eataly Toronto, we will also feature a curated selection of ready-made dishes to take away."

Over three floors, guests can explore the many flavours of Italy's 20 diverse regions at Eataly Toronto. The brand's immersive approach celebrates Italian culture through its one-of-a-kind in-store elements, which all connect to Eataly's guiding pillars of Eat, Shop, Learn.

Eataly will open its doors in Toronto's historic Yorkville neighbourhood, a lively area in the heart of the city and home to a diverse mix of shops, residences, offices, hotels and cultural institutions.

