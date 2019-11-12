CI Investments provides update on proposed fund mergers and announces related portfolio manager changes

News provided by

CI Financial Corp.

Nov 12, 2019, 12:44 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") today provided an update on its proposal to merge 30 investment funds into other mandates and announced portfolio management changes affecting two funds.

Under the proposal, first announced on September 23, 2019, 30 mandates (terminating funds) will be merging with other funds (continuing funds) and their investors will receive the equivalent dollar value of securities in the corresponding continuing funds.

In the case of 20 mergers, the approval of securityholders of the terminating funds and of certain continuing corporate class funds is required for the mergers to proceed. Securityholders in all such terminating funds approved the merger proposals at meetings held on November 11, 2019 in Toronto. Meetings of securityholders in the continuing corporate class funds have been adjourned to November 18, 2019.

The following mergers have received all required approvals and will take effect on or after November 22, 2019:

Terminating Fund

Continuing Fund

Cambridge Canadian Growth Companies Fund

Cambridge Growth Companies Fund1

CI American Equity Fund

Sentry U.S. Growth and Income Fund

CI Global Small Companies Fund

Cambridge Growth Companies Fund1

Harbour Canadian Dividend Fund

Sentry Growth and Income Fund2 

Harbour Fund

CI Canadian Investment Fund

Harbour Global Equity Fund

CI Global Value Fund

Harbour Global Growth & Income Fund

Signature Global Income & Growth Fund

Harbour Growth & Income Fund

Signature Canadian Balanced Fund

Lawrence Park Strategic Income Fund

CI Investment Grade Bond Fund

Marret High Yield Bond Fund

Signature High Yield Bond II Fund3

Sentry Alternative Asset Income Fund

Signature Diversified Yield II Fund4

Sentry Canadian Bond Fund

Signature Core Bond Plus Fund

Sentry Canadian Fixed Income Private Pool

CI Canadian Fixed Income Private Pool

Sentry Conservative Monthly Income Fund

Portfolio Series Income Fund

Sentry Corporate Bond Fund

Signature Corporate Bond Fund

Sentry Diversified Equity Fund

Sentry All Cap Income Fund

Sentry Energy Fund

Signature Global Energy Corporate Class

Sentry Global Growth and Income Fund

Cambridge Global Dividend Fund

Sentry Global High Yield Bond Fund

Signature High Yield Bond II Fund3

Sentry Global Mid Cap Income Fund

Cambridge Growth Companies Fund1

Sentry Global Tactical Fixed Income Private Pool

CI Global Unconstrained Bond Private Pool

Sentry Money Market Fund

CI Money Market Fund

Signature Real Estate Pool

Sentry Global REIT Fund5

The following mergers will take place on or after April 3, 2020, pending the approval of securityholders of the continuing funds. The terminating funds listed below were closed to new investors effective November 11, 2019 until they are merged next year. Current securityholders and securityholders in discretionary managed accounts may continue to make additional investments into the funds.

Terminating Fund

Continuing Fund

CI Can-Am Small Cap Corporate Class

Cambridge Growth Companies Corporate Class6

CI Global Small Companies Corporate Class

Cambridge Growth Companies Corporate Class6

Harbour Corporate Class

CI Canadian Investment Corporate Class

Harbour Global Equity Corporate Class

CI Global Value Corporate Class

Harbour Global Growth & Income Corporate Class

Signature Global Income & Growth Corporate Class

Harbour Voyageur Corporate Class

CI Canadian Investment Corporate Class

Signature Gold Corporate Class

Sentry Precious Metals Class

1To be renamed Cambridge Global Smaller Companies Fund

2To be renamed CI North American Dividend Fund

3To be renamed Signature High Yield Bond Fund

4To be renamed Signature Diversified Yield Fund

5To be renamed Signature Global REIT Fund

6To be renamed Cambridge Global Smaller Companies Corporate Class

Portfolio management changes

Effective today, Cambridge Global Asset Management ("Cambridge"), a division of CI, has been named portfolio manager of CI Can-Am Small Cap Corporate Class and CI Global Small Companies Corporate Class. The changes mean the funds will have the same portfolio manager as Cambridge Growth Companies Corporate Class, the fund into which they are being merged in April 2020. In preparation for the mergers, Cambridge will begin transitioning the portfolios of CI Can-Am Small Cap Corporate Class and CI Global Small Companies Corporate Class to align with the portfolio of Cambridge Growth Companies Corporate Class, which has an objective to provide long-term capital growth primarily through the investment in common shares of companies located anywhere in the world.

For further information about the mergers, along with a list of previously announced fund name changes that will take effect on or about November 22, 2019, please visit CI's Fund Merger Information page on www.ci.com.

About CI Investments Inc. – Trusted Partner in Wealth™

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial had $178 billion in assets as of October 31, 2019.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing.  Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Investments, the CI Investments design and Cambridge are registered trademarks of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2019. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, CI Investments Inc., 416-681-3254, moxby@ci.com

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

Organization Profile

CI Financial Corp.

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Sentry Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., Stonegate...

Related Organization(s)

CI Investments Inc.

You just read:

CI Investments provides update on proposed fund mergers and announces related portfolio manager changes

News provided by

CI Financial Corp.

Nov 12, 2019, 12:44 ET