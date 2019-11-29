CI Investments Inc. Announces Final Valuations for Terminated ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on September 13, 2019, CI Investments Inc. (the "Manager") announces that the exchange-traded funds (the "Funds") listed below were terminated effective November 29, 2019. The units of the Funds were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on November 28, 2019.

At the time of termination, each Fund's final net asset value ("Final NAV") will be distributed on a pro rata basis among the Fund's holders. All payments will be made to holders on or about December 3, 2019, without any further action required by those holders. 

The Final NAV per unit for each Fund will be as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker

Final NAV

per unit



CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity ETF

CED

$22.3610






CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF

CES

$24.6774

CES.B

$27.9398

CES.U

$25.1799 (USD$)



For further information: Investor Relations, CI First Asset ETFs at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289, or visit www.firstasset.com

