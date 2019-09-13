CI Investments Inc. announces changes to its CI First Asset ETF lineup

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. (the "Manager") announces that it will terminate CI First Asset Core Canadian Equity ETF (TSX: CED) and CI First Asset Core U.S. Equity ETF (TSX: CES; CES.B; and CES.U) (collectively, the "ETFs"; each, an "ETF") on or about November 29, 2019 (the "Termination Date"). The Manager will request the TSX to de-list units of each ETF from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on or about November 28, 2019. Until such date, units of the ETFs will continue to be listed on the TSX.

As soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the net assets of each ETF will be liquidated and the proceeds therefrom distributed pro rata among holders of record of the ETF on the Termination Date. The Manager will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.firstasset.com/solutions or call CI First Asset ETFs at 416-642-1289 or 1-877-642-1289.

The ETFs are managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the TSX under the symbol "CIX". TM CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds and its logo are trademarks of CI Investments Inc. ®CI Financial is a registered trademark of CI Investment Inc., used under license.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of the Manager regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to it as of the date of this press release. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Manager believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, the Manager can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Manager undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws.

