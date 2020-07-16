CI Investments becomes first company to surpass $2 billion in liquid alternatives

TORONTO, July 16, 2020 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announced today that it has become Canada's Number 1 provider of liquid alternative investment solutions and the first to exceed $2 billion in assets under management in this new and rapidly growing market.

CI achieved this impressive milestone in less than 20 months, having launched CI Liquid Alternatives™ ("CI liquid alts"), a family of three distinct and innovative mandates, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The lineup recently expanded with the introduction of CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund, a new mutual fund and exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), in May 2020.

"CI's liquid alternatives incorporate investment strategies that in the past have typically been available only to institutional investors," said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI. "Our mandates have performed well in the recent challenging market conditions, and our success points to the strength of our liquid alt strategies and their portfolio management teams."

Liquid alternative funds offer investors the potential for enhanced diversification, enhanced returns and reduced volatility, as they allow for access to strategies beyond those typically used by traditional mutual funds and ETFs. CI's flagship liquid alternative mandates have all generated positive returns since inception, and CI Munro Alternative Global Growth has delivered a remarkable 24.2% return over the last 12 months (Source: Morningstar as at June 30, 2020).

"Since launching CI liquid alts in 2018, we have continued to expand the lineup by introducing ETF versions of each mandate earlier this year in addition to the CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield strategy in May," Mr. Ratnavel said. "Our commitment to the platform aligns with CI's strategic priority to modernize our asset management business by delivering investment solutions that can help Canadian investors deal with uncertain markets."

The CI Liquid Alternatives lineup includes:

Reporting by the Canadian Association of Alternative Strategies and Assets ("CAASA"), an advocacy group representing both alternative asset managers and investors, shows that CI has the highest level of assets under management for liquid alternative products among 38 self-reporting firms, with just over $2.0 billion as at June 30, 2020.

CI Liquid Alternatives are based on the Canadian Securities Administrators' "alternative mutual funds" rules under National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds. For more information about CI Liquid Alternatives, visit the liquid alts page of ci.com.

Class F returns in % YTD 1

Month 3

Months 6

Months 1

Year Since

Inception CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund 18.60 3.11 13.39 18.60 24.19 15.26 CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund 6.69 0.33 1.94 6.69 7.93 7.45 CI Lawrence Park Alternative Investment Grade Credit

Fund -2.86 2.94 6.07 -2.86 -0.77 1.41

Source: Morningstar Direct as at June 30, 2020. Inception date is November 7, 2018.

About CI Investments

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services with approximately $179.2 billion in fee-earning assets as at June 30, 2020.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns), including changes in security value and reinvestment of all dividends/distributions, and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

