CI Global Asset Management Virtually Opens The Market

CI Exchange-Traded Funds are a comprehensive suite of investment solutions offered by CI GAM. CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

