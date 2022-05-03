CI Global Asset Management Opens the Market

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF (CBCX) provides focused exposure to companies that are engaged in the development of blockchain technologies, as well as businesses operating and developing the blockchain ecosystem.

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF (CMVX) provides focused exposure to companies that are materially engaged in the interaction, enablement and connectivity to the metaverse.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup consisting of actively managed, smart beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions that give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

