TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of CI Asset Allocation ETFs, a suite of low-cost all-in-one portfolio solutions.

The six ETFs, which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), invest primarily in other ETFs to provide diversified portfolios that match a broad spectrum of investor profiles, from conservative to growth focused.

CI GAM Opens the Market Monday, June 5, 2023

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider, with $18.3 billion in assets under management in more than 125 ETFs (as at March 31, 2023). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls and thematic mandates.

