TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The team at CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM"), including Nirujan Kanagasingam, Vice-President, Head of ETF Strategy joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, Exchange-Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF (CGDV, CGDV.U) and CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF (CUDV, CUDV.B) on the Toronto Stock Exchange and to open the market.

CI GAM Opens the Market Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The ETFs seek to replicate the performance of Solactive indexes that track the performance of diversified portfolios of companies that exhibit lower downside volatility than the broader developed equity markets.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, offering a robust lineup that consists of actively managed, smart-beta, fixed-income, covered call, precious metals and corporate class solutions to give investors choice and flexibility in meeting their specific investment needs. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX).

CI Global Asset Management is a business name of CI Investments Inc.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Corporate Communications, CI Global Asset Management, 416-681-3254, [email protected]