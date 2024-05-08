TORONTO, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) team, including Nirujan Kanagasingam, SVP, Head of ETF Strategy, and Geraldo Ferreira, SVP, Head of Investment Products & Manager Oversight, along with members of the Munro Partners team, including Founding Partners Nick Griffin and Ronald Calvert and Partner Akilan Karuna, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director of Exchange Traded Products at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the five-year milestone of Melbourne-based Munro Partners in Canada.

CI GAM and Munro Partners Close the Market Wednesday, May 8, 2024

This celebration marks a strong partnership between CI Global Asset Management and Munro, highlighting the success of CI GAM's three Munro sub-advised ETFs on theTSX: CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (CMAG), CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (CMGG), and CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (CLML).

Munro Partners is a global investment manager with a core focus on growth equities. Established in 2016, the business has over $4 billion CAD in AUM and is owned and controlled by key staff. Through their proprietary investment process, they invest alongside their clients to benefit from some of the key structural changes that occur in our world today.

CI GAM is Canada's fifth-largest ETF provider with approximately $21.5 billion in assets under management in more than 80 ETFs (as at March 31, 2024). CI GAM's ETF lineup is highly diversified and includes beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, actively managed, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, ESG and other thematic mandates.

