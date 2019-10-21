CI First Asset Mutual Funds Announce Indicative Annual Distributions

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") announces the targeted annualized distribution amounts for the funds listed below for the upcoming twelve-month period ending September 30, 2020. In each case, the distributions are paid quarterly, except in the case of First Asset REIT Income Fund, which is paid monthly.

Fund Distribution Amount First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond Fund $0.60 per unit per annum ($0.150 per unit per quarter) First Asset Utility Plus Fund $0.50 per unit per annum ($0.125 per unit per quarter) First Asset REIT Income Fund $0.80 per unit per annum ($0.067 per unit per month)

Notwithstanding this announcement, the amount of the distributions may vary from period to period, and there can be no assurance that a fund will make any distributions in any particular period.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The CI First Asset Mutual Funds are managed by CI Investments Inc., a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp., which is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CIX". TM First Asset and its logo are trademarks of a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. ®CI Financial is a registered trademark of CI Investment Inc., used under license.

For further information: please call Investor Relations, CI First Asset at 416-642-1289 or 1‐877‐642‐1289 or visit www.firstasset.com.

