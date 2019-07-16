CI First Asset ETFs Announce July 2019 Distributions

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Exchange Traded Funds announce the following distributions for the month ending July 31, 2019. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before July 31, 2019, to unitholders of record on July 25, 2019. The ex-dividend date in each case is July 24, 2019.



Trading Symbol Distribution Amount

(per unit) CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $0.0400 CI First Asset Active Utility & Infrastructure ETF FAI $0.0372 CI First Asset Active Credit ETF FAO $0.0450 FAO.U $0.0450 (USD$) CI First Asset Active Canadian Dividend ETF FDV $0.0312 CI First Asset Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $0.0329 CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $0.0320 FIG.U $0.0248 (USD$) CI First Asset Long Duration Fixed Income ETF FLB $0.0429 CI First Asset Preferred Share ETF FPR $0.0768 CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF FSB $0.0200 FSB.U $0.0200 (USD$) CI First Asset Canadian REIT ETF RIT $0.0675

Supporting Investors' Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors' needs. The CI First Asset Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI First Asset ETF making the distribution. Contact your advisor for more information. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. A copy of the Distribution Reinvestment Plan is available at www.firstasset.com.

CI First Asset ETFs

CI First Asset ETFs, a division of CI Investments Inc., a leading provider of ETFs in Canada, offers a comprehensive suite of ETF solutions. Rooted in strong fundamentals, the diverse and specialized lineup of CI First Asset ETFs strive to deliver better risk-adjusted returns than the broad market while helping investors achieve their personal financial goals.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only. Please read the prospectus of a CI First Asset ETF before investing. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your investment advisor, CI First Asset ETFs or at www.sedar.com. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

