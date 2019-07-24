CI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF Announces Results of Unitholder Special Meeting

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - CI First Asset Can-Materials Covered Call ETF (the "Fund") (TSX:MXF) announces that at a special meeting of the unitholders of the Fund held today, unitholders approved an amendment to the fundamental investment objective of the Fund to one which is more focused on gold and precious metals, and which provides access to issuers listed in both Canada and the United States.

In connection with the foregoing:

The Fund's fundamental investment objectives, strategies and restrictions will be amended in the manner described in the management information circular dated June 14, 2019 .





. The Fund's name will change to "CI First Asset Gold + Covered Call ETF".





Covered Call ETF". The Fund's ticker symbol will change to CGXF.





The Fund's CUSIP number will change to 12558N100.

CI Investments Inc., the Fund's manager, expects the above changes to take effect on or about August 19, 2019.

