CI Financial provides update on CEO transition

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX:CIX) has provided an update on the previously announced CEO transition. Peter Anderson will retire as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the corporation effective September 1, 2019, when he will be succeeded by Kurt MacAlpine.

Mr. Anderson has been working closely with Mr. MacAlpine in recent weeks to ensure an orderly transition.

"It has been a pleasure working with Kurt over the last month as he prepares for this new role," said Mr. Anderson. "I am confident that Kurt has the experience, skills and leadership to successfully lead and transform CI. As a significant shareholder in CI, I have great faith in the capabilities he brings to the firm."

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately $177 billion in fee-earning assets as of July 31, 2019. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, (416) 681-3254, moxby@ci.com

