CI Financial partners with Joseph Coughlin, global expert in longevity and retirement

"Finding ways to effectively navigate life in retirement is one of the most important challenges facing investors today," said CI Chief Executive Officer Kurt MacAlpine. "In our opinion, Joe Coughlin is the world's leading thinker on aging, longevity, and retirement and their implications for investing and financial planning. Partnering with Joe will help to position us as the leading provider of retirement solutions to the Canadian marketplace. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to assist our clients in preparing for and enjoying life in retirement."

In addition to heading the AgeLab, Mr. Coughlin teaches in MIT's Department of Urban Studies and Planning. He conducts research on the impact of global demographic change and technology trends on consumer behaviour and business strategy, and is author of The Longevity Economy: Inside the World's Fastest Growing, Most Misunderstood Market.

"I welcome the opportunity to work with CI and appreciate the company's dedication to meeting the challenges facing older adults," Mr. Coughlin said. "Members of the over-50 demographic are increasingly influential over our society and its wealth, and their interests and aspirations are evolving rapidly. Those financial services firms and advisors who understand and adapt to these changes will remain relevant and valued by their clients."

Mr. MacAlpine said, "Joe Coughlin's work is directly relevant to a critical issue facing older Canadians today – transitioning from accumulating assets to turning those assets in a source of retirement income that will last 25 to 30 years or more. CI is focused on providing solutions and advice that help investors generate a sustainable retirement income, giving them confidence and security during those years."

CI's retirement solutions include CI Vantage Managed Payout Portfolios™, an innovative investment product scheduled to launch in early 2020. Vantage is designed to provide investors with pension-style risk management and a steady and predictable retirement cash flow.

Recently, CI announced three corporate strategic priorities − modernizing its asset management business, expanding its wealth management platform and globalizing the firm. "Gaining the benefit of Joe's insights better positions us to successfully deliver against all three strategic priorities," Mr. MacAlpine said. "A key part of modernizing our asset management business is evolving our product platform to focus on the greatest opportunities in the market today. Given demographic changes, it is imperative for us to offer world-class advice and solutions to the retirement market."

Mr. Coughlin was appointed by President George W. Bush to the White House Advisory Committee on Aging and by Governor Charlie Baker to the Governor's Council on Aging in Massachusetts. He is a Behavioral Sciences Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America, a Fellow of Switzerland's World Demographics & Ageing Forum, and a Senior Contributor to Forbes. Mr. Coughlin was named by the Wall Street Journal as changing the future of retirement and was recently recognized as one of 15 World Minds by the Zurich-based World Minds, a select community of global leaders in science, arts and business.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately $180 billion in fee-earning assets as of November 30, 2019. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: CI Financial Corp., Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, 416-681-3254, moxby@ci.com

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

