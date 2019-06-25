CI Financial appoints Darie Urbanky as President and Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of CI Financial Corp. ("CI") (TSX: CIX) today announced the appointment of Darie Urbanky as President of the corporation, effective immediately. Mr. Urbanky also serves as CI's Chief Operating Officer.

"Darie brings a unique and essential combination of experience in management, technology and operations to his new role," said Peter Anderson, CI Chief Executive Officer.

"He has successfully led the transformation of key parts of our operations through technology and innovation. Darie has been instrumental in developing and integrating CI's digital strategy, including BBS Securities, Virtual Brokers and WealthBar, into our business. He has a strong understanding of our business today and where it is going in the future."

Mr. Urbanky has 23 years' experience at CI, serving in progressively more senior roles in technology and operations in which he supported departments across CI, including investment management, advisory and wealth management operations, sales and marketing, and corporate systems.

He was Chief Technology Officer of CI Investments Inc. prior to being named Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CI in 2018. In those positions, he was a member of CI's executive team, and played a key role in developing CI's digital strategy, including the acquisition of BBS Securities Inc., Virtual Brokers and WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and leveraging their technology throughout CI's operations.

Mr. Urbanky is on the boards of BBS, WealthBar and Fundserv. He holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, a master's degree in computer science from University of Toronto and has attended leadership and management programs at the Smith School of Business at Queen's University.

Mr. Urbanky is replacing Sheila Murray, who retired as President in March and now serves on the CI Board of Directors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX) is an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI held approximately $174 billion in fee-earning assets as of May 31, 2019. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., First Asset Investment Management Inc., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc. Further information is available at www.cifinancial.com.

SOURCE CI Financial Corp.

For further information: Peter W. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, CI Financial Corp., (416) 364-1145

Related Links

http://www.ci.com/

