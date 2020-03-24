CI ETF Investment Management Inc. Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - CI ETF Investment Management Inc. ("CI ETF") (formerly WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.) today announced the March 2020 cash distributions for certain exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on March 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on April 7, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) Distribution

Frequency CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate

Bond Index ETF CAGG 0.128 Monthly CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term

Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS 0.112 Monthly CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond

ETF ONEB 0.100 Monthly CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity

Index ETF(Hedged) EHE 0.130 Quarterly CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity

Index ETF(Non-Hedged) EHE.B 0.130 Quarterly CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend

Growth Index ETF(Hedged) DGR 0.135 Quarterly CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend

Growth Index ETF(Non-Hedged) DGR.B 0.135 Quarterly CI WisdomTree International Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF(Hedged) IQD 0.070 Quarterly CI WisdomTree International Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF(Non-

Hedged) IQD.B 0.075 Quarterly CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets

Dividend Index ETF EMV.B 0.175 Quarterly CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend

Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD 0.130 Quarterly CI WisdomTree International Quality

Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index

ETF DQI 0.065 Quarterly CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend

Index ETF(Hedged) UMI 0.170 Quarterly CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend

Index ETF(Non-Hedged) UMI.B 0.170 Quarterly CI WisdomTree Canada Quality

Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC 0.150 Quarterly CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index

ETF(Hedged) JAPN 0.105 Quarterly CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index

ETF(Non-Hedged) JAPN.B 0.105 Quarterly CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B 0.055 Quarterly CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ 0.070 Quarterly

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firstasset.com

About CI ETF

CI ETF Investment Management Inc. (formerly WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.) is an ETF sponsor and manager. CI ETF is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CIX held approximately $176.9 billion in fee-earning assets as of February 29, 2020. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

"WisdomTree®" and "Variably Hedged®" are registered trademarks of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the "WT Licensee Products") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.

SOURCE CI ETF Investment Management Inc.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, (416) 681-3254, [email protected]