CI ETF Investment Management Inc. Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs

Mar 24, 2020, 08:30 ET

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA/

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - CI ETF Investment Management Inc. ("CI ETF") (formerly WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.) today announced the March 2020 cash distributions for certain exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on March 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on April 7, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Name

Ticker

Cash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)

Distribution
Frequency

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate
Bond Index ETF

CAGG

0.128

Monthly

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term
Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

0.112

Monthly

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond
ETF

ONEB

0.100

Monthly

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity
Index ETF(Hedged)

EHE

0.130

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity
Index ETF(Non-Hedged)

EHE.B

0.130

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend
Growth Index ETF(Hedged)

DGR

0.135

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend
Growth Index ETF(Non-Hedged)

DGR.B

0.135

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree International Quality
Dividend Growth Index ETF(Hedged)

IQD

0.070

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree International Quality
Dividend Growth Index ETF(Non-
Hedged)

IQD.B

0.075

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets
Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

0.175

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend
Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

0.130

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree International Quality
Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index
ETF

DQI

0.065

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend
Index ETF(Hedged)

UMI

0.170

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend
Index ETF(Non-Hedged)

UMI.B

0.170

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality
Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

0.150

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index
ETF(Hedged)

JAPN

0.105

Quarterly

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index
ETF(Non-Hedged)

JAPN.B

0.105

Quarterly

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

0.055

Quarterly

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

0.070

Quarterly

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firstasset.com

About CI ETF
CI ETF Investment Management Inc. (formerly WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.) is an ETF sponsor and manager.  CI ETF is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CIX held approximately $176.9 billion in fee-earning assets as of February 29, 2020. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

"WisdomTree®" and "Variably Hedged®" are registered trademarks of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the "WT Licensee Products") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.

SOURCE CI ETF Investment Management Inc.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, (416) 681-3254, [email protected]

