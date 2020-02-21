CI ETF Investment Management Inc. Announces Cash Distributions for ETFs

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA./

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - CI ETF Investment Management Inc. ("CI ETF") (formerly WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.) today announced the February 2020 cash distributions for certain exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") as indicated in the table below. Unitholders of record on February 28, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on March 6, 2020.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

ETF Name Ticker Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) Distribution

Frequency WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada

Aggregate Bond Index ETF

(to be renamed CI Yield Enhanced Canada

Aggregate Bond Index ETF) CAGG $0.128 Monthly WisdomTree Yield Enhanced Canada Short-

Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

(to be renamed CI Yield Enhanced Canada

Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF) CAGS $0.112 Monthly ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

(to be renamed CI ONE North American Core

Plus Bond ETF) ONEB $0.100 Monthly

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firstasset.com

About CI ETF

CI ETF Investment Management Inc. (formerly WisdomTree Asset Management Canada, Inc.) is an ETF sponsor and manager. CI ETF is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent Canadian company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CIX held approximately $182.8 billion in fee-earning assets as of January 30, 2020. Its primary operating businesses are CI Investments Inc., Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd., CI Private Counsel LP, GSFM Pty Ltd., WealthBar Financial Services Inc., and BBS Securities Inc.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with an investment in ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, prior to investing. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

"WisdomTree®" is a registered trademark of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has patent applications pending on the methodology and operation of its indexes. The ETFs referring to such indexes (the "WT Licensee Products") are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by WisdomTree Investments, Inc. or its affiliates ("WisdomTree"). WisdomTree makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, and shall have no liability regarding the advisability, legality (including the accuracy or adequacy of descriptions and disclosures relating to the WT Licensee Products) or suitability of investing in or purchasing securities or other financial instruments or products generally, or of the WT Licensee Products in particular (including, without limitation, the failure of the WT Licensee Products to achieve their investment objectives) or regarding use of such indexes or any data included therein.

SOURCE CI ETF Investment Management Inc.

For further information: Murray Oxby, Vice-President, Communications, 416-681-3254, [email protected]