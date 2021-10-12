Churchill Society Announces Right Honourable Brian Mulroney as 2021 Award Recipient

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Churchill Society for the Advancement of Parliamentary Democracy announced today that the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, will be the 2021 recipient of the Society's Award for Excellence in the Cause of Parliamentary Democracy.

"This award recognizes special Canadians, exemplified by Mr. Mulroney, who have dedicated their lives to proving that you can be engaged in partisan politics while also earning the respect of colleagues and the admiration of adversaries", said Cameron MacKay, Chair of the Churchill Society for the Advancement of Parliamentary Democracy.

Brian Mulroney's Progressive Conservative Government received the largest electoral victory in Canadian history in 1984 and was re-elected with a majority government four years later making Mr. Mulroney the first Canadian Prime Minister in 35 years to win successive majority governments.

His government introduced bold initiatives such as the Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Canada-U.S. Acid Rain Treaty and the Canada-U.S. Arctic Cooperation Agreement.

In 2015 Mr. Mulroney delivered a Memorial Lecture in honour of Winston Churchill on the 50th Anniversary of Mr. Churchill's death.

Mr. Mulroney will be the 38th recipient of the Churchill Society's Award of Excellence and fifth Canadian Prime Minister to receive the award. This year's dinner will be held at the Arcadian Court in Toronto on November 30, 2021. However, given uncertainties caused by the current pandemic, the Society is exploring alternative measures to celebrate this year's Award recipient.

The Churchill Society for the Advancement of Parliamentary Democracy is a non-partisan, charitable organization that honours the life of Sir Winston Churchill by facilitating education, discussion and debate about Canada's parliamentary democracy.

