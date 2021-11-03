Church's Texas Chicken™ Continuing Long-standing Commitment In Canada, Plans To Open 40 More Restaurants in 2022

"We entered Canada in 1978, and our commitment to the market has proven to be fruitful," said Brian Gies , Global Chief Marketing Officer for Church's Texas Chicken ™ . " Over the years, our neighbors to the north have demonstrated their love for our bold legendary Texas flavors, and we are proud to be able to share our savory dishes with even more Canadian residents and visitors thanks to the dedication and efforts of our franchisees."

In addition to opening new restaurants in Canada, Church's Texas Chicken has made efforts to reimage some existing restaurants to have them feature the brand's latest upgrades, technologies, and design enhancements that reflect the bold Texas Way.

Church's Texas Chicken currently has locations in British Columbia (Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley), Alberta (Edmonton), and Ontario (greater Toronto area).

"We are especially proud of our team of franchisees in Canada that are growing our brand aggressively, even during these challenging times. We have added new franchisees to British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. We will focus on Manitoba and the Maritimes next!", said Russ Sumrall, SVP, International Strategic Development.

"To support our franchisees, we have a solid development team with seasoned professionals who collaborate with our franchisees to facilitate our collective success in Canada, the Americas, and around the globe. We understand that brand loyalty doesn't come by easily, so to be in an international market for more than 40 years truly speaks volumes about our fans and our teams," added Gies.

About Church's Chicken® / Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brands Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken, Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken have more than 1,500 locations in 25 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Chicken®, visit churchs.com. For information on Texas Chicken® or Church's Texas Chicken, visit the landing pages, churchstexaschicken.com and texaschicken.com .

