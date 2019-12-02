Church's Chicken® Canada evolving to Church's Texas Chicken™ as new Brand Re-launch Unveiled

Updated Brand Positioning, Logo, Icons and Building Design bring Bold Texas Flavor to Life

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Recognizing the power of its' authentic heritage and origin in Texas, Church's Chicken® restaurants in Canada are in the process of re-branding as "Church's Texas Chicken™" with a new brand positioning, logo identity, restaurant design, uniforms, packaging and other elements.

Based on insights from QSR customers in Canada and internationally, the new brand identity expresses unique attributes like quality, boldness, innovation and flavor in order to make even deeper connections with its audience and fans in Canada and other international markets in the America's.

"We're a challenger brand, so we have to work smarter at engaging consumers and staying fresh, exciting and relevant, yet embrace change to compete and win against an ever-growing tide of international and local competitors," offers Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International for the brand. "As we begin to elevate and differentiate our brand, our new Church's Texas Chicken logo proudly puts our stamp on the map in Canada, and elsewhere around the world."

One of the most noticeable features of the re-launch is a strong, clean new logo with a vivid gold brand circle above and below the bold signature Church's brand name. A Texas "lone star" sits above the name, which, along with the wording "Texas Chicken" that calls out the unique legacy of the brand's Texas roots. "The new logo is evolutionary - not revolutionary, contemporary, simple, striking, iconic, and without question, makes sure that our Texas-style spirit and heritage is right there for everyone to notice," adds Moralejo.

The restaurant experience now begins with a striking exterior design facade with warm textured wood panels anchored by a new "puck" logo sign that pops and immediately grabs guests' attention. Freestanding buildings will have exterior red portals and gold tower accents with the brand's warm, friendly color palette and messaging about the brand's Bold Texas Flavor. The "Jal" icon, a core symbol of Church's Texas Chicken's unique identity and character may be found stenciled on the wood fascia.

Once inside, large murals with signature icons reflect essential elements of Texas like the jalapeno pepper for "Bold," a lone star representing "Texas," and, of course, a chicken for "Flavor." All the icons generate a lot of interest among consumers who agree these are authentic expressions of the brand.

A simple, wood panel with the new logo and the brand purpose lets guests know in a straightforward way what they can expect from the brand - The Flavorful Legendary Taste of Texas.

Some restaurants that have the space have a giant gold star on the ceiling, which serves as both as a lighting feature and a statement that this is the place to be for bold, legendary flavor. A variety of seating options include wood tabletops, chairs, benches, and stools with more brightly colored surfaces and walls throughout.

Bright and colorful food quality murals turn up the volume even more on the uncompromising dedication given to hand-made, slow-marinated, bold and flavorful food that customers have come to love and crave. A large wall mural, called the heritage mural, and cactus shelves reveal the roots of the brand's authentic Texas spirit and origins. Other Texas cues with a twist are new uniforms and new packaging designs launching in in 2020.

Fueled by a mission to "Create the Crave for the Authentically Unique Flavor of Texas," the re-launch of Church's Texas Chicken has a compelling brand mission and story that connects with guests on multiple levels. It's real without being boring, simple without being basic, and familiar but always a bit surprising. That goes for hand-crafted meals that remind people of simpler times as well as for Church's Texas Chicken team members who value tradition and fresh, flavorful food.

Five new Church's Texas Chicken restaurants are scheduled to open in Canada this year with plans in motion to open more restaurants in 2020 and beyond. Guests eager to experience the flavorful, legendary taste of Texas for themselves may visit the upcoming Church's Texas Chicken at the following addresses:

1549 Dundas St. E | Whitby, ON L1N 2K6

L1N 2K6 2510 Eglinton Ave East | Scarborough, ON M1K 2R5

M1K 2R5 127 St NW | Edmonton, Alberta T6V 0C5

T6V 0C5 Brampton Corners, Quarry Edge Drive | Brampton, ON L6V 4K2

L6V 4K2 Shoppers World, 3003 Danforth Ave | East York, ON M4C 1M9

"This is an exciting time for Church's Texas Chicken as we roll out our new global brand positioning. We're bringing the flavorful, legendary taste of Texas to the GTA, Edmonton and other cities in Canada and other markets across the Americas and the rest of the world," said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President of International for the brand. "From elements like our storytelling icons, to the design of the restaurants themselves, everything now points back to the heart of the Church's Texas Chicken experience – authentic traditions, bold tastes, and straightforward, consistently great food."

